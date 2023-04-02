Support road.cc

"Gen Z and their phones": Tadej Pogačar still replying to Twitter memes... 15 minutes before Tour of Flanders startsTadej Pogacar before the start of E3 Saxo Classic 2023 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"Gen Z and their phones": Tadej Pogačar still replying to Twitter memes... 15 minutes before Tour of Flanders starts

A relatable one for any parents...
by Dan Alexander
Sun, Apr 02, 2023 10:49
1

Tadej Pogačar sent 'cycling Twitter' into something of a meltdown this morning by replying to memes just moments before the riders were due to roll out of Brugge for the start of the Tour of Flanders.

One fan described the Slovenian's reply to retired pro and GCN pundit Adam Blythe's tweet 15 minutes before the off as like "me watching a video on the toilet, just before heading out for my nine to five job".

The reply to Blythe was about a video showing all the riders who have won a one-day race in which Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel have both started, something Pogačar is aiming to do for the first time in his career today.

Among them were Remco Evenepoel, Matej Mohorič, Sonny Colbrelli, Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen, Alberto Bettiol, Alexander Kristoff, Matteo Trentin and... perhaps somewhat surprisingly — Blythe.

Reminding Pogačar that his 2018 Elfstedenronde success shows anything is possible, Blythe received a reply from the two-time Tour de France winner at 9.43am Belgian time... just 17 minutes before the roll out for the start of the second Monument of the season. 

"Motivation for today"

Of course the big question is was it actually Pogačar responding to memes before the biggest race of his season so far or was it the doing a PR figure? The 24-year-old, who has already won three Monuments during his insanely successful career, is a regular on Twitter, replying to posts about such important issues of the day as his hair tufting through UAE Team Emirates' Met helmets or bantering Dan Martin.

In short, taking a scroll minutes before Flanders is very on-brand...

 Pogačar's pre-Monument post was described as "truly historic" by one fan impressed by his dedication to the memes. "What are you doing here?" another asked.

Someone else suggested, if allowed, Pogačar would probably live tweet from the peloton for the full 270km...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

