Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Bee flies inside man's bicycle helmet causing him to crash

Bee flies inside man's bicycle helmet causing him to crash

Although it is unusual, it is not the first time we've reported on bee related accidents ...
by Will Bolton
Sun, Oct 03, 2021 10:19
8

A U.S cyclist was taken to hospital after he crashed when a bee flew inside his bicycle helmet and began stinging him.

The 73-year-old was cycling in Omaha, Nebraksa when the incident happened.  

He was riding along Highway 36 in northern Douglas County at around 09:30am in the morning when the bee started to sting him, News Channel Nebraska report

He lost control of his bike as a result but fortunately crashed off the side of the road rather than in front of a vehicle. 

Several people stopped to help the man while others directed traffic.

He was eventually taken to hospital with an injured shoulder and a dent in his helmet. 

Earlier this year in Spain, a cyclist tragically died after swallowing a bee mid ride. 

> Cyclist dies after swallowing bee 

His friends called paramedics who tried to help but were sadly unable to save the rider, despite making a number of efforts to resuscitate him.

> Video: Ouch! Mountain bikers attacked by swarm of bees

Bees can also be attracted by human sweat, and in 2017 we reported on how four mountain bikers taking part in a race near Granada in Spain's Andalucia region needed hospital treatment after they were attacked by a swarm of bees, with one of the riders stung 80 times, with the incident caught on video.

bee
Nebraska
Omaha

Latest Comments