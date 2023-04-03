Anti-cycle lane protesters stage parking "flash mob" to block bike lane with cars

Anti-cycle lane campaigners, angered by changes to a Somerset town's seafront road markings, yesterday staged a parking "flash mob", blocking the new promenade bike lane with their vehicles.

The protests in Clevedon are over North Somerset Council's new seafront layout, with a two-way bike lane installed and parking spaces moved to run parallel to the sea, rather than looking out to it, as well as eye-catching wavy white lines and stretches of beige tarmac.

Displeased by the changes, branded a "yellow brick road" by locals, the BBC reports that some have said it is not in keeping with the Victorian seafront.

Back in January, campaigners from 'Save Our Seafront' organised a seafront conga to protest the "Mickey Mouse" road layout which they say has turned the town into "Balamory from hell".

> Anti-cycle lane campaigners conga along seafront to protest new "Mickey Mouse" road layout

Speaking to BBC West, campaign group member Chris Berry said dozens of drivers had parked in the cycle lane in protest at the "monstrosity" as a "peaceful parking flash mob".

Today's protest against the unworkable new road/parking scheme at Clevedon sea front pic.twitter.com/rKmVjO8H5x — Justine Willington (@Just1ne_Marie) April 2, 2023

"I can see about 40 cars all enjoying the view of the sea," he said.

"These aren't people who are accustomed to civil disobedience; these are people who feel incredibly strongly about what's happened to their sea front. If you reduce the number of cars, you reduce the number of visitors and reduce the amount of money coming into the town.

"Businesses unfortunately are struggling — the reduction in parking is going to have a significant impact on them."

While the campaign suggests the council wants to reduce driving visits, the council says the scheme will "encourage more walking and cycling in the town" as part of a "commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and tackling the climate emergency".

Additional car parking has been created at the eastern entrance of Hill Road to replace those spaces removed due to the installation of four new pedestrian crossings as well as loading bays to service local businesses.

A public consultation found that 50 per cent of locals supported the plans, compared to 42 per cent who opposed the scheme. Since the initiative was announced the 'Save Our Seafront' petition has attracted over 6,000 signatures and the campaign received support from Conservative MP Liam Fox who joined a protest last year, calling it "the most crackpot idea yet to come out of North Somerset's 'rainbow coalition' council".

> Ex-cabinet minister Liam Fox protests against planned seafront bike lane funded by government money

A North Somerset Council spokesperson urged residents against participating in the protest as it "compromises safety of other road users and will block the cycle lane".

"Wherever people choose to park their vehicles in North Somerset we ask them to park legally and to consider the needs of other road users," they said. "The new Clevedon seafront scheme has been designed to ensure a safe and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy."

The council, which is controlled by an alliance of independent, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors, received £473,750 under Tranche 2 of the scheme, on top of the £106,140 it had received in Tranche 1.

One local cyclist told the BBC the town had become "very anti-cyclist" due to the row. Another said the campaigners were "disproportionately vocal" and the protest is "completely misplaced because people can't see what the future could be".

"It's the car lobby that is ruling the roost and I think that's wrong," Howard Parker said. "[The campaigners] have to recognise that if they want parking they're going to have to park round the corner and that's not such a big imposition."