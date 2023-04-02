Support road.cc

Horrendous Tour of Flanders crash sees Bahrain Victorious pro disqualifiedFlanders crash

Horrendous Tour of Flanders crash sees Bahrain Victorious pro disqualified

"It's a long time since I've seen a crash as big as that"...
by Dan Alexander
Sun, Apr 02, 2023 12:53
Bahrain Victorious' Filip Maciejuk has been disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for causing a shocking crash which brought down most of the men's peloton, injuring many riders.

UAE Team Emirates' Tim Wellens was the worst affected and abandoned the race, but riders from many teams were brought down, Julian Alaphilippe, Peter Sagan, Jasper Stuyven, Davide Ballerini, Edoardo Affini, Ben Turner and Yves Lampaert among them.

The pile-up came with around 140km to go as the peloton raced for position ahead of the first ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

 Maciejuk sped up the left-hand side of the road and onto a flooded grass verge, losing control of his bike and swerving back into the peloton, hitting Tim Wellens and in turn bringing down tens of riders behind.

Commentating for GCN and Eurosport, Dan Lloyd said "it is a long time since I have seen a crash as big as that". 

Moments later, Philippe Gilbert, riding seconds behind the peloton aboard a motorbike, told the TV coverage Maciejuk had been disqualified "for taking a lot of risk and causing the crash".

The 2017 Flanders winner said his former teammates at Soudal Quick-Step seemed to be the worst affected team, with three big names down, and praised the commissaires for using TV footage effectively to come to a decision regarding the disqualification.

"I don't think anyone can argue that that is the correct decision by the UCI commissaires," Lloyd replied.

Sitting at home watching alongside the rest of us, Lotto DSTNY's Thomas De Gendt — who is good friends with Wellens — said "dangerous" moves like Maciejuk's need to be banned, saying he would be "okay with suspensions for moves like this".

"This was a direct attack to my friend Tim Wellens. Hope he is not hurt too much," De Gendt commented.

