Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics" + more on the live blog

Only two sleeps until San Remo... unfortunately Pidcock missing out with a concussion wasn't a bad dream. Dan Alexander will have all the rest of your updates from the cycling world this Thursday...
Thu, Mar 16, 2023 09:11
0
"The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics" + more on the live blogRaleigh MD Lee Kidger with cargo bike (copyright Simon MacMichael)
08:56
"The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics"

The run had to come to an end someday... a harsh Thursday morning reminder that all of life's joys are fleeting...

Adrian Chiles, for context, is the writer and broadcaster behind such Pulitzer-worthy Guardian opinion pieces as 'I have a urinal in my flat and it has changed my life' and 'Cheddar and stout?! Salted caramel?! This messing with hot cross buns has to stop'. As worthy musings as those are, I'm not sure today's column is going to go down quite as well. In fact, scrap the speculation, it hasn't...

 A local group of Spokes, the Lothian-based campaign for better conditions for every day cyclists was quick to point out to Chiles the £3,999 price tag he was turning his nose up at might not seem quite as steep if he were to pop down to his local dealership for a new motor. That's without mentioning "the growing number of community schemes lending out cargo bikes for free," they added.

West Midlands Walking & Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter called Chiles' take "strange". "When I bought my first cargo bike for £4,000 it was so useful it enabled me to get rid of my car, saving me around £6,000 a year in finance repayments and running costs," he explained. "A few years later, I upgraded to a bigger cargo bike and sold the old one for £2,800."

Stick to spoons, urinals and hot cross buns, Adrian... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 