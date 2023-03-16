"The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics" + more on the live blog

The run had to come to an end someday... a harsh Thursday morning reminder that all of life's joys are fleeting...
Adrian Chiles, for context, is the writer and broadcaster behind such Pulitzer-worthy Guardian opinion pieces as 'I have a urinal in my flat and it has changed my life' and 'Cheddar and stout?! Salted caramel?! This messing with hot cross buns has to stop'. As worthy musings as those are, I'm not sure today's column is going to go down quite as well. In fact, scrap the speculation, it hasn't...
A local group of Spokes, the Lothian-based campaign for better conditions for every day cyclists was quick to point out to Chiles the £3,999 price tag he was turning his nose up at might not seem quite as steep if he were to pop down to his local dealership for a new motor. That's without mentioning "the growing number of community schemes lending out cargo bikes for free," they added.
West Midlands Walking & Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter called Chiles' take "strange". "When I bought my first cargo bike for £4,000 it was so useful it enabled me to get rid of my car, saving me around £6,000 a year in finance repayments and running costs," he explained. "A few years later, I upgraded to a bigger cargo bike and sold the old one for £2,800."
Stick to spoons, urinals and hot cross buns, Adrian...
