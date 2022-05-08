Near Miss of the Day 763: "Driving isn't poor enough" according to police

Overtaking on a tight bend, with something coming the other way? Not dangerous enough for a prosecution, according to Gloucestershire Police.

The force told road.cc reader Richard: "I have watched the video. The vehicle moves over for the other vehicle once the car is passed you. The driving isn't poor enough for me to prosecute them for careless driving."

So, it seems, "this is the standard of a 'careful and competent driver' in Gloucestershire", Richard concluded...

