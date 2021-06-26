Support road.cc

Tour de France Stage 1: Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow as huge crash splits bunch

World champion takes opening stage in Brittany - but many riders will have lost a lot of time
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jun 26, 2021 16:15
0
Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick Step has swapped the raibow jersey for the yellow one to become the first wearer of the 108th edition of the Tour de France after winning the opening stage of the race from Brest to Landernau in Brittany today.

The peloton was split by a huge crash about 8km from the finish, with riders injured including four-time champion Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation, selected for the race as the team's road captain.

With only a small group following the world champion over the line, there will be some big gaps on the general classification after the opening stage.

Full report, result, reaction and video to follow.

Tour de France 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

