Tour de France Stage 1: Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow as huge crash splits bunch

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick Step has swapped the raibow jersey for the yellow one to become the first wearer of the 108th edition of the Tour de France after winning the opening stage of the race from Brest to Landernau in Brittany today.

The peloton was split by a huge crash about 8km from the finish, with riders injured including four-time champion Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation, selected for the race as the team's road captain.

With only a small group following the world champion over the line, there will be some big gaps on the general classification after the opening stage.

Full report, result, reaction and video to follow.