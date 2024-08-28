“Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while drivers’ speeds were “on average 25-35mph”; Football takes on cycling + more on the live blog

It’s that time of the year again, folks, when community groups don their hi-vis vests, stand by the side of the road for a few hours, and then make vague, unsubstantiated claims about “speeding” cyclists, in turn kicking off a long, undignified debate on social media.

Last November, you may remember, we reported on the live blog that a volunteer speed group in Ringinglow clocked 13 speeding drivers during one such session (including one doing 60mph on the 30mph road), while also pointing out that they spotted “a group of cyclists at 44mph”, which they pointed out was “well in excess” of the 30mph and did not “comply with regulations” – despite, as we’ll note in a minute, speed limits not applying to cyclists.

And now, it’s the turn of another group of residents, this time in Oxford, to stir the pot and go all Telegraph on us when it comes to the speed of cyclists on our roads.

At the weekend, residents and members of the Independent Oxford Alliance, an Oxfordshire-based political party “wanting to bring common sense back into local politics” (we’ll be the judge of that), pitched up on Morrell Avenue, a residential street in the east of the city with a 20mph speed limit in place.

After conducting their speed watch, the IOA posted on social media: “During the session cars were clocked on average at 25-35 mph with several cyclists clocked over 30 mph. Please travel safely everyone.”

Unsurprisingly, the wording of the tweet kicked off an, ahem, lively discussion in the comments, with many questioning the veracity of the group’s claims that “several” people on bikes managed to reach 30mph on the road.

“Who were these cyclists doing over 30mph?” asked David. “The British Olympic Committee needs their names as they could get gold medals in four years’ time.”

“I didn’t know the Vuelta was passing through Oxford!” added another user, while Smudger sarcastically described the road as the “official Cavendish sprint training ground”.

Meanwhile, cycling solicitor Rory McCarron said: “Using your cordless travel hairdryer doesn’t seem like the most reliable speed reader judging by these results…”

However, one local cyclist did point out that the speed-monitoring group was situated at the bottom of the street, which includes pitches of six per cent and where he claims he has “hit 30mph down there without trying”.

Accepting that some – if maybe not several – cyclists could reach 30mph down the hill, others such as Chris called out the group’s apparent need to address the “false equivalence” evident in their post.

“So Morrell Ave is a 20 limit yeah, and you clocked drivers mainly doing 25-35mph, but the few cyclists you claim to have seen doing 30+ are more the issue here? How many cars were doing 25-35?” asked Chris.

“Sounds like the cyclists are traveling at the same speed as traffic! Where’s the issue here?” added Lauri.

Meanwhile, Gordon noted: “You can’t quote ‘on average 25-35mph’. If you know the average number, then please state the actual value otherwise you are just spreading nonsense.”

Fortunately, thanks to open data source Telraam, we are able to roughly figure out the speeds of motor vehicles on Morrell Avenue, despite the IOA’s vague tweet.

According to the data, over the past two weeks, of the almost 40,000 cars recorded using the 20mph road, 28 per cent were doing between 12-18mph, 29 per cent 18-24mph, 22 per cent were driving between 24-31mph, eight per cent at 31-37mph, and three per cent at over 37mph.

Noting those numbers, Pedal and Post’s Christopher Benton said: “Cyclists are not the issue, vehicles are the danger to all on Morrel Avenue.”

Returning to the IOA’s tweet, Mark added: “So some 10kg pedal cyclists were recorded at 30mph+, and that warrants highlighting as dangerous, when many 2,000kg+ motor vehicles were doing that or faster speeds?? Maybe a basic physics lesson might help out here.”

“The false equivalence is the duplicity to focus on then,” agreed Stuart. “800 cars doing nearly double the speed limit, but they create a post about a few cyclists not speeding... Is the focus road safety?”

Of course, and as always needs to be highlighted when these kinds of things crop up, there are no speed limits for cyclists in the UK — except where local byelaws apply, such as in some parks. The Highway Code sets out speed limits for vehicles, but does not include bicycles, meaning — byelaw-restricted areas such as some promenades, paths or parks aside — cyclists cannot be fined for speeding.

Instead however, cyclists can be charged with dangerous cycling, under the 1988 Road Traffic Act Section 28, which states an offence is committed if “the way they ride falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful cyclist” and it “would be obvious to a competent and careful cyclist that riding in that way would be dangerous”, with “dangerous” referring to “danger either of injury to any person or of serious damage to property”.

Responding to the widespread criticism on social media, the IOA released the following short statement: “To cycling Twitter who are getting a bit…well… Yes, it’s downhill. No, we didn’t say it was illegal. Next time we’ll take video. Thanks for popping by.”