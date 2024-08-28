Support road.cc

“Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while drivers’ speeds were “on average 25-35mph”; Football takes on cycling + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news, views, and the occasional microdose of silliness on the middle-of-the-week live blog
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 10:22
“Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while drivers’ speeds were “on average 25-35mph”; Football takes on cycling + more on the live blogLocal group conducting 'speed watch' on cyclists in Oxford (Independent Oxford Alliance)
08:07
20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)
“Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while dismissing drivers’ speeds as “on average 25-35mph”

It’s that time of the year again, folks, when community groups don their hi-vis vests, stand by the side of the road for a few hours, and then make vague, unsubstantiated claims about “speeding” cyclists, in turn kicking off a long, undignified debate on social media.

Last November, you may remember, we reported on the live blog that a volunteer speed group in Ringinglow clocked 13 speeding drivers during one such session (including one doing 60mph on the 30mph road), while also pointing out that they spotted “a group of cyclists at 44mph”, which they pointed out was “well in excess” of the 30mph and did not “comply with regulations” – despite, as we’ll note in a minute, speed limits not applying to cyclists.

> Volunteer speed monitors call out "group of cyclists at 44 mph" in "speed track" 30mph zone (that doesn't apply to cyclists)

And now, it’s the turn of another group of residents, this time in Oxford, to stir the pot and go all Telegraph on us when it comes to the speed of cyclists on our roads.

At the weekend, residents and members of the Independent Oxford Alliance, an Oxfordshire-based political party “wanting to bring common sense back into local politics” (we’ll be the judge of that), pitched up on Morrell Avenue, a residential street in the east of the city with a 20mph speed limit in place.

After conducting their speed watch, the IOA posted on social media: “During the session cars were clocked on average at 25-35 mph with several cyclists clocked over 30 mph. Please travel safely everyone.”

Local group conducting 'speed watch' on cyclists in Oxford (Independent Oxford Alliance)

Unsurprisingly, the wording of the tweet kicked off an, ahem, lively discussion in the comments, with many questioning the veracity of the group’s claims that “several” people on bikes managed to reach 30mph on the road.

“Who were these cyclists doing over 30mph?” asked David. “The British Olympic Committee needs their names as they could get gold medals in four years’ time.”

“I didn’t know the Vuelta was passing through Oxford!” added another user, while Smudger sarcastically described the road as the “official Cavendish sprint training ground”.

Meanwhile, cycling solicitor Rory McCarron said: “Using your cordless travel hairdryer doesn’t seem like the most reliable speed reader judging by these results…”

However, one local cyclist did point out that the speed-monitoring group was situated at the bottom of the street, which includes pitches of six per cent and where he claims he has “hit 30mph down there without trying”.

Morrell Avenue, Oxford (Google Maps)

Accepting that some – if maybe not several – cyclists could reach 30mph down the hill, others such as Chris called out the group’s apparent need to address the “false equivalence” evident in their post.

“So Morrell Ave is a 20 limit yeah, and you clocked drivers mainly doing 25-35mph, but the few cyclists you claim to have seen doing 30+ are more the issue here? How many cars were doing 25-35?” asked Chris.

“Sounds like the cyclists are traveling at the same speed as traffic! Where’s the issue here?” added Lauri.

Meanwhile, Gordon noted: “You can’t quote ‘on average 25-35mph’. If you know the average number, then please state the actual value otherwise you are just spreading nonsense.”

> Press regulator rules Telegraph breached Editors' Code with inaccurate claim cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments

Fortunately, thanks to open data source Telraam, we are able to roughly figure out the speeds of motor vehicles on Morrell Avenue, despite the IOA’s vague tweet.

According to the data, over the past two weeks, of the almost 40,000 cars recorded using the 20mph road, 28 per cent were doing between 12-18mph, 29 per cent 18-24mph, 22 per cent were driving between 24-31mph, eight per cent at 31-37mph, and three per cent at over 37mph.

Noting those numbers, Pedal and Post’s Christopher Benton said: “Cyclists are not the issue, vehicles are the danger to all on Morrel Avenue.”

Returning to the IOA’s tweet, Mark added: “So some 10kg pedal cyclists were recorded at 30mph+, and that warrants highlighting as dangerous, when many 2,000kg+ motor vehicles were doing that or faster speeds?? Maybe a basic physics lesson might help out here.”

“The false equivalence is the duplicity to focus on then,” agreed Stuart. “800 cars doing nearly double the speed limit, but they create a post about a few cyclists not speeding...  Is the focus road safety?”

20mph sign (Albert Bridge / CC BY-SA 2.0)

> Police stop cyclists riding at 39mph in 30mph zone despite speed limits not applying to bicycle riders

Of course, and as always needs to be highlighted when these kinds of things crop up, there are no speed limits for cyclists in the UK — except where local byelaws apply, such as in some parks. The Highway Code sets out speed limits for vehicles, but does not include bicycles,  meaning — byelaw-restricted areas such as some promenades, paths or parks aside — cyclists cannot be fined for speeding.

Instead however, cyclists can be charged with dangerous cycling, under the 1988 Road Traffic Act Section 28, which states an offence is committed if “the way they ride falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful cyclist” and it “would be obvious to a competent and careful cyclist that riding in that way would be dangerous”, with “dangerous” referring to “danger either of injury to any person or of serious damage to property”.

Responding to the widespread criticism on social media, the IOA released the following short statement: “To cycling Twitter who are getting a bit…well… Yes, it’s downhill. No, we didn’t say it was illegal. Next time we’ll take video. Thanks for popping by.”

12:25
Another brutally hilly day awaits at the Vuelta

Death, taxes, and relentlessly tough stages at the Vuelta a España.

Today’s helping of leg-aching climbing is mostly made up of the shorter, lower, punchier variety than what’s to come over the next few days – so will stage 11 represent another opportunity for the breakaway, or will the Cat 3 Puerto Cruxeriras, with its nine per cent average gradient ignite the GC battle?

Vuelta 2024 stage 11

Or, you know, will Wout van Aert just win again?

11:59
Julian Alaphilippe (Zac Williams/SWpix)
“It is nice that I can start in Scotland”: Soudal Quick-Step name strong line-up to support Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe at Tour of Britain

Speaking of the Tour of Britain Men, one of the race’s most winningest (sorry) teams have confirmed their line-up for next week’s race, as Soudal Quick-Step (no dino-themed sponsors outside of Spain unfortunately) announced the riders who will be supporting Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel on the UK’s rough, draggy roads for six days.

Alaphilippe, of course, is returning to the race he won back in 2018, and finished third at in 2021, two weeks before taking his second straight rainbow jersey, while Evenepoel is starting his first race since his Olympic TT-road race double in Paris, which came off the back of his maiden Tour de France podium finish.

Remco Evenepoel and Valentin Madouas racing on the streets of Paris, 2024 Paris Olympic men's road race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I am looking forward to returning to racing at the Tour of Britain, after my post-Olympics break,” Evenepoel said today in a statement.

“My last period of racing was very special for me and it was great that I could recharge a little afterwards, but it’s time to pin on a number again as I look forward to the big races of this autumn. It is especially nice that I can start in Scotland, where I have the memories of winning the Worlds ITT race last summer.”

That headline-grabbing duo will be supported by exciting 20-year-old fastman Paul Magnier, who recently finished second behind Marc Hirschi, and ahead of Magnus Cort and Arnaud De Lie, at the GP Plouay, and equally exciting GC contender Gil Gelders, a 21-year-old neo-pro with two top tens at the Tours of Slovakia and Germany already to his name.

The six-rider line-up is completed by Gianni Moscon and Martin Svrcek.

“We have a strong line-up for this race, which we are happy to do again,” sports director Klaas Lodewyck added.

“The selection will be made in the first three days, when we’ll see what Julian and Remco can do on that hilly terrain. Then, in the next three stages, we should have a bunch sprint, so we’ll support Paul, who comes here after an excellent result in Plouay. Bottom line, we are really looking forward to a week of great racing.”

11:29
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Strade Bianche (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tadej Pogačar, Tom Pidcock, and Biniam Girmay confirmed as headliners for GP Québec and GP Montréal ahead of world championships

After racing on home roads at the Tour of Britain Men, Tom Pidcock will hop straight over to Canada, where he will race the GPs of Québec and Montréal as part of his final preparations for next month’s world road race championships in Zurich.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who has never raced the hilly one-day, circuit-based WorldTour events in Canada during his career, will be joined across the Atlantic by Tadej Pogačar, who outsprinted Wout van Aert to win the 2022 GP Montréal.

2024 Tour de France Tadej Pogacar yellow bike Zac Williams/SWpix.com

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After resting up following his grand tour double winning exploits this summer, Pogačar will use the Canadian races to fine-tune his form ahead of the worlds, where he will be aiming to become the first male rider since Stephen Roche in 1987 to win cycling’s ‘triple crown’ – the Giro, Tour, and rainbow jersey in the road race – all in the same calendar year.

The races will also be the Slovenian’s first appearance since winning the Tour, and only his fourth and fifth one-day races of the year, after winning Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and finishing third at Milan-Sanremo during what has been a truly staggering season.

Alongside Pidcock and Pogačar, Tour green jersey winner Biniam Girmay, last year’s Québec victor Arnaud De Lie, former Montréal and two-time Québec winner Michael Matthews, Derek Gee, 2022 2022 Québec winner Benoît Cosnefroy, Matteo Jorgenson, Simon Yates, Alberto Bettiol, Romain Bardet, and Julian Alaphilippe make up an illustrious start-list in Canada for the races’ 13th editions.

10:57
2023 Tour of Britain stage seven (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Remco, Pidcock, and errr, Kojack: Tour of Britain Men set for flag-to-flag coverage on ITV4 once again

The men’s edition of the revamped Tour of Britain is fast approaching and new organisers British Cycling have confirmed this morning that the country’s biggest stage race will once again be broadcast live on ITV4, with flag-to-flag coverage of all six stages.

The 2024 race will mark ITV4’s 12th year of providing free-to-air live coverage of Britain’s national tour, and the 16th year it has televised the event in total.

Coverage will get underway next Tuesday (yes, the year really has flown by) at 10.15 for the stage in the Scottish Borders, which will also be available on demand on ITVX, while ITV4’s usual one-hour highlights package will be on each evening.

Tom Pidcock, 2023 Tour of Britain (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And as well as the prospect of watching Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock, and Julian Alaphilippe go head-to-head on British roads, ITV4 viewers will also be treated to the channel’s Tour de France commentary A-team of Ned Boulting and David Millar.

“Bringing the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men to as many people as possible whether at the roadside or at home on television, is of huge importance to us,” Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, which took over the running of the race following the demise of previous organisers SweetSpot, said today.

“We’re delighted to once again have full live free to air coverage of every stage, and with the riders announced so far we know it will be one to remember so fans can look forward to six exciting days of action.”

10:46
10:10
Kidical Massive London
Kidical Mass launches fundraiser to purchase insurance policy for 2024 rides

Kidical Mass, which organises group rides, demonstrations, school streets, and bike buses calling for safe streets for children to cycle and walk in the UK, has launched a crowdfunding appeal to purchase insurance for all its local groups across the country.

According to Reading-based Kidical Mass organiser Kat Heath, the organisation needs to raise £2,522 to cover the public liability insurance for all its UK groups for 2024 and 2025, along with cover for some of their marshals who volunteer to organise the events and help them run smoothly.

Any extra money raised, according to Kat, will be put towards purchasing flag and leaflets for the branches.

Kidical Mass Manchester 19 May 2024 (Image credit: Walk Ride GM)

“Kidical Mass is a growing worldwide body of people with the same vision – to allow children and young people to be able to safely and independently travel by bicycle wherever they live,” Kat said.

“Their motto is ‘Kids Are Traffic Too’ and they’re looking for ‘space for the next generation’. They spread their vision by arranging local rides for all the family which highlight the demand for improved safe spaces for children to walk, scoot, wheel, and cycle in their neighbourhoods.”

The campaign, which is being held on Crowdfunder, has so far raised almost £1,800.

09:39
When football journos do cycling

Look Tom, two Olympic gold medals, a cyclocross rainbow jersey, a Tour de France stage victory on Alpe d’Huez, and a Strade Bianche win later, and you’ve finally made it onto the homepage of the Athletic!

Oh, wait…

Athletic Ineos cycling/football headline

I’ll admit, I haven’t read the article as I don’t subscribe to the Athletic, but I do wonder how they linked the Ineos Grenadiers’ faltering transition period in recent years to the United defence’s inability to notice three spare men at the back post in the last minute against Brighton?

I can just imagine Dave Brailsford sitting in a meeting with Sir Jim Pollutes-a-Lot now: ‘Casemiro’s drop-off and our overall lack of legs in midfield is very similar to our over-reliance on Michał Kwiatkowski as a deluxe domestique, road captain, and stage hunter at the Tour – we definitely need to invest in the engine room.’

‘Sorry, what team are we talking about again?’

2023 Tour de France Michal Kwiatkowski, Ineos Grenadiers © SWpix.com (© SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

(SWpix.com)

Anyway, I did notice that the Athletic described the Tour’s polka-dot jersey as the prize awarded for the “most mountain-stage wins”. They’re trying, I suppose…

The article has at least spawned some witty comments on social media.

“When INEOS Grenadiers are doing well at cycling, the press: ‘Means nothing , cycling doesn’t translate to football’. Also: When INEOS Grenadiers are not doing well at cycling, the press: ‘Should #MUFC fans be concerned!?’” wrote Joe.

Meanwhile, one United fan said: “Unless the cycling team are riding to Paris to pick Ugarte up, we should be alright.”

Yeah, that sounds more like a job for Pogačar or Van der Poel…

09:23
Allowing cyclists to give way and roll through at stop signs does not have a negative impact on road safety, new research suggests
Stop sign stock

> Roads not more dangerous when cyclists allowed to roll through stop signs, researchers suggest

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

