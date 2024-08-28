“Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while drivers’ speeds were “on average 25-35mph”; Football takes on cycling + more on the live blog

It’s that time of the year again, folks, when community groups don their hi-vis vests, stand by the side of the road for a few hours, and then make vague, unsubstantiated claims about “speeding” cyclists, in turn kicking off a long, undignified debate on social media.
Last November, you may remember, we reported on the live blog that a volunteer speed group in Ringinglow clocked 13 speeding drivers during one such session (including one doing 60mph on the 30mph road), while also pointing out that they spotted “a group of cyclists at 44mph”, which they pointed out was “well in excess” of the 30mph and did not “comply with regulations” – despite, as we’ll note in a minute, speed limits not applying to cyclists.
> Volunteer speed monitors call out "group of cyclists at 44 mph" in "speed track" 30mph zone (that doesn't apply to cyclists)
And now, it’s the turn of another group of residents, this time in Oxford, to stir the pot and go all Telegraph on us when it comes to the speed of cyclists on our roads.
At the weekend, residents and members of the Independent Oxford Alliance, an Oxfordshire-based political party “wanting to bring common sense back into local politics” (we’ll be the judge of that), pitched up on Morrell Avenue, a residential street in the east of the city with a 20mph speed limit in place.
After conducting their speed watch, the IOA posted on social media: “During the session cars were clocked on average at 25-35 mph with several cyclists clocked over 30 mph. Please travel safely everyone.”
Unsurprisingly, the wording of the tweet kicked off an, ahem, lively discussion in the comments, with many questioning the veracity of the group’s claims that “several” people on bikes managed to reach 30mph on the road.
“Who were these cyclists doing over 30mph?” asked David. “The British Olympic Committee needs their names as they could get gold medals in four years’ time.”
“I didn’t know the Vuelta was passing through Oxford!” added another user, while Smudger sarcastically described the road as the “official Cavendish sprint training ground”.
Meanwhile, cycling solicitor Rory McCarron said: “Using your cordless travel hairdryer doesn’t seem like the most reliable speed reader judging by these results…”
However, one local cyclist did point out that the speed-monitoring group was situated at the bottom of the street, which includes pitches of six per cent and where he claims he has “hit 30mph down there without trying”.
Accepting that some – if maybe not several – cyclists could reach 30mph down the hill, others such as Chris called out the group’s apparent need to address the “false equivalence” evident in their post.
“So Morrell Ave is a 20 limit yeah, and you clocked drivers mainly doing 25-35mph, but the few cyclists you claim to have seen doing 30+ are more the issue here? How many cars were doing 25-35?” asked Chris.
“Sounds like the cyclists are traveling at the same speed as traffic! Where’s the issue here?” added Lauri.
Meanwhile, Gordon noted: “You can’t quote ‘on average 25-35mph’. If you know the average number, then please state the actual value otherwise you are just spreading nonsense.”
> Press regulator rules Telegraph breached Editors' Code with inaccurate claim cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments
Fortunately, thanks to open data source Telraam, we are able to roughly figure out the speeds of motor vehicles on Morrell Avenue, despite the IOA’s vague tweet.
According to the data, over the past two weeks, of the almost 40,000 cars recorded using the 20mph road, 28 per cent were doing between 12-18mph, 29 per cent 18-24mph, 22 per cent were driving between 24-31mph, eight per cent at 31-37mph, and three per cent at over 37mph.
Noting those numbers, Pedal and Post’s Christopher Benton said: “Cyclists are not the issue, vehicles are the danger to all on Morrel Avenue.”
Returning to the IOA’s tweet, Mark added: “So some 10kg pedal cyclists were recorded at 30mph+, and that warrants highlighting as dangerous, when many 2,000kg+ motor vehicles were doing that or faster speeds?? Maybe a basic physics lesson might help out here.”
“The false equivalence is the duplicity to focus on then,” agreed Stuart. “800 cars doing nearly double the speed limit, but they create a post about a few cyclists not speeding... Is the focus road safety?”
> Police stop cyclists riding at 39mph in 30mph zone despite speed limits not applying to bicycle riders
Of course, and as always needs to be highlighted when these kinds of things crop up, there are no speed limits for cyclists in the UK — except where local byelaws apply, such as in some parks. The Highway Code sets out speed limits for vehicles, but does not include bicycles, meaning — byelaw-restricted areas such as some promenades, paths or parks aside — cyclists cannot be fined for speeding.
Instead however, cyclists can be charged with dangerous cycling, under the 1988 Road Traffic Act Section 28, which states an offence is committed if “the way they ride falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful cyclist” and it “would be obvious to a competent and careful cyclist that riding in that way would be dangerous”, with “dangerous” referring to “danger either of injury to any person or of serious damage to property”.
Responding to the widespread criticism on social media, the IOA released the following short statement: “To cycling Twitter who are getting a bit…well… Yes, it’s downhill. No, we didn’t say it was illegal. Next time we’ll take video. Thanks for popping by.”
What about the remaining 10% ?
Sensors couldn't catch them...
So atleast 50% of drivers (20,000 cars) speed through a 20mph zone (perhaps more depending on the breakdown of that 29%, and yet cyclists speeds are the problem
PS its a terribble mix of numbers and letters (i.e 28 per cent and three percent). The cynic in me thinks its on purpose so casual readers either focus on a relatively larger number driving legally (28%) or a relatively low amount breaking the law significantly (three %), and also to make the 10% less obvious!
Wondering if someone are Road.CC needs a trip to Specsavers...
I could be wrong but the quote
"“So Morrell Ave is a 20 limit yeah, and you clocked drivers mainly doing 25-35mph, but the few cyclists you claim to have seen doing 30+ are more the issue here? How many cars were doing 25-35?”"
doesn't seem to be by Chris, although I do appreciate you correcting my typo from cary to cars. (Unless someone called Chris has also quote me exactly, and corrected my typo too)
“To cycling Twitter who are getting a bit…well… Yes, it’s downhill. No, we didn’t say it was illegal. Next time we’ll take video. Thanks for popping by.”
Patronising gits. Notice how they casually avoid the main complaint, that they think a cyclist going faster than the speed limit is the problem, not drivers doing the same speed or more.
I am guilty of getting to 30mph in this 20mph zone, its the only speed where I don't get overtaken by traffic.
https://maps.app.goo.gl/57HATgX6g3YJwQTT6
https://maps.app.goo.gl/hXgiA2EkaZ3h736n8
Calling Morrell Avenue 'a residential street' is rather misleading - it does have properties fronting on to it (though set well back from the road, beyond a row of trees and the armour of wall of parked cars), but it's semi-arterial, forming a major route out to the hospitals, and is pretty lightly foot trafficked.
That is just the problem though. A confusion of places, and multi-functional roads. This is almost ubiquitous in the UK, but in other places roads are engineered to serve a single function well. (Here's a good longer article on the smaller "streets" but it covers how the differences in thinking in the UK and NL lead to radically different outcomes).
I think our logic generally runs as your observation does - we end up defining the "routes" by where the motor traffic goes. The problem is that in the UK is pretty much everywhere - because we have fixed it so almost everywhere is through-traffic permeable for motor vehicles. And often we've suggested a higher driving speed with wide carriageways (but but on-street parking...) and ample turn radii. Sometimes even multiple lanes in "residential" areas.
To run the logic of your statement the other way round "Calling Morrell Avenue a 'through road' is rather misleading because it's a residential street, because ... people are living on it"
Yes - the "residential" definition will need a lifetime or two to sort out in the UK (though NL has done a great deal in 50 years...). It will probably need changes "at network level" e.g. more than just street-by-street. (As some have pointed out in NL some if this has been done by essentially road-building - lots of ring-roads and some radial access).
And there are some places where this is probably workable, or wider "boulevards" BUT those tend to have "service streets" on either side of the main road. That allows the main road to keep its function e.g. as an efficient distributor, while parking, walking and cycling (and children playing...) happen on the side streets.
There's a 30 limit near me which is downhill and I regularly get overtaken when I'm cycling near the limit. I've recorded speeds of 45 to 50 mph even when I'm in primary approaching a side road.
I have my doubts that those handheld speed guns are accurate for bikes, especially ones that are mainly non metallic.
Depends what they target, those road side LED ones seem fairly accurate.
Though one did flash up 35mph and a frowny face at me recently...and then the car shot past me.
Funny how when they quote the car numbers they're within a range that gives the possbility of the grand majority being under the speed limit but when they're quoting the bike numbers they're definitely over the "speed limit"... *rolls eyes*
It's worse than that - the speed limit (for motor vehicles) on that road is 20mph, so what they're saying is that the vast majority of cars are illegally speeding, and yet the problem is a handful of cyclists (lawfully) going faster than 30mph.
The stupid thing is 25mph is considered acceptable or within limit on a 20mph road for cars, unless its camera controlled, so they're probably just following the faulty guidance they've been given.
Whether it's sensible (careful or considerate) to cycle down a hill at 30mph in 20mph residential area is another matter.
It doesn't, it's far worse. According to the quote, on average (and this is out of 40,000 motorists) motorists are speeding, by at least 5mph over the limit. Compared to the occasional outlier for cyclists.