"World-first" prosthetic arm for cyclists developed with help of GB Paralympians

A collaboration between a prosthetics innovator and GB Paralympians has seen the creation of a "world-first" prosthetic arm to assist riders' performance and solve "many of the problems commonly faced by para-cyclists when tackling longer distances and hill climbs".

The idea was inspired by amateur cyclist Sarah Fisher, the prosthetic being named the Sarah Pro, and was developed during years of testing involving designers from prosthetic company Koalaa and GB Paralympians Claire Cashmore and Clare Cunningham, as well as fellow para-cyclist Morgan Newberry.

It is designed to aid balance and stability for riders with below elbow limb differences and connects firmly to the drops. Koalaa says its value is in "allowing a level of movement in line with the unique actions associated with road cycling", and being "quick and easy to attach and release, yet strong enough to pull on when going uphill".

The fabric-based prosthetic is more comfortable than alternatives and can be washed in a washing machine after use, the material also meaning it is soft and lightweight. It is used with the ALX sleeve, the Sarah Pro the latest tool to be developed by Koalaa that can be fitted, other interchangeable tools available for other activities.

Cunningham, who won Paralympic gold in swimming at the 1992 Barcelona Games, and also raced triathlons, was involved in the testing of the Sarah pro and said it had been "fantastic to be part of the journey".

"I always found it challenging using other road bike arms, because if I did anything for too long using a hard socket, especially in hot weather, my stump would get really swollen because all the pressure going through it, and then it would get blisters and it would just be really uncomfortable," she explained. "So, I was really keen to support the development of this prosthetic, which was a totally different approach, and it’s been fantastic to be part of the journey.

"The Sarah Pro is perfect for people who ride road bikes, whether recreationally or taking part in competitive cycling. I personally find the greatest benefit is for long distances, as it's so comfortable and also gives you the grip you need on the handlebars to go up hills. I use the tool on all my rides now, whatever the distance."

Koalaa founder Nate Macabuag added: "It was a fantastic experience working with Sarah and the world class para-athletes to perfect the Sarah Pro's design. Regardless of whether you're a complete novice, or an elite in your field, at Koalaa our mission is to make prosthetics and tools for people that support them to do the activities they want to do — and this is another exciting example of our commitment to that goal."

The Sarah Pro is available now on Koalaa's website, the company also providing a range of prosthetics for individuals with below elbow limb differences and partial hands, from babies through to adults and including a sleeve that can be used just days post-amputation.