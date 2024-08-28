Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
"World-first" prosthetic arm for cyclists developed with help of GB ParalympiansSarah Pro

"World-first" prosthetic arm for cyclists developed with help of GB Paralympians

UK-based prosthetics company Koalaa hopes its Sarah Pro will be a game-changer for cyclists with below elbow limb differences
by Dan Alexander
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 15:03
1

A collaboration between a prosthetics innovator and GB Paralympians has seen the creation of a "world-first" prosthetic arm to assist riders' performance and solve "many of the problems commonly faced by para-cyclists when tackling longer distances and hill climbs".

The idea was inspired by amateur cyclist Sarah Fisher, the prosthetic being named the Sarah Pro, and was developed during years of testing involving designers from prosthetic company Koalaa and GB Paralympians Claire Cashmore and Clare Cunningham, as well as fellow para-cyclist Morgan Newberry. 

"World-first" prosthetic for cyclists
"World-first" prosthetic for cyclists

It is designed to aid balance and stability for riders with below elbow limb differences and connects firmly to the drops. Koalaa says its value is in "allowing a level of movement in line with the unique actions associated with road cycling", and being "quick and easy to attach and release, yet strong enough to pull on when going uphill".

Jim Ashworth Beaumont lead pic

> How a prosthetics doctor who lost his arm after being hit by a lorry driver got back on the bike

The fabric-based prosthetic is more comfortable than alternatives and can be washed in a washing machine after use, the material also meaning it is soft and lightweight. It is used with the ALX sleeve, the Sarah Pro the latest tool to be developed by Koalaa that can be fitted, other interchangeable tools available for other activities.

"World-first" prosthetic for cyclists

Cunningham, who won Paralympic gold in swimming at the 1992 Barcelona Games, and also raced triathlons, was involved in the testing of the Sarah pro and said it had been "fantastic to be part of the journey".

"I always found it challenging using other road bike arms, because if I did anything for too long using a hard socket, especially in hot weather, my stump would get really swollen because all the pressure going through it, and then it would get blisters and it would just be really uncomfortable," she explained. "So, I was really keen to support the development of this prosthetic, which was a totally different approach, and it’s been fantastic to be part of the journey.

"The Sarah Pro is perfect for people who ride road bikes, whether recreationally or taking part in competitive cycling. I personally find the greatest benefit is for long distances, as it's so comfortable and also gives you the grip you need on the handlebars to go up hills. I use the tool on all my rides now, whatever the distance."

"World-first" prosthetic for cyclists
"World-first" prosthetic for cyclists

Koalaa founder Nate Macabuag added: "It was a fantastic experience working with Sarah and the world class para-athletes to perfect the Sarah Pro's design. Regardless of whether you're a complete novice, or an elite in your field, at Koalaa our mission is to make prosthetics and tools for people that support them to do the activities they want to do — and this is another exciting example of our commitment to that goal."

The Sarah Pro is available now on Koalaa's website, the company also providing a range of prosthetics for individuals with below elbow limb differences and partial hands, from babies through to adults and including a sleeve that can be used just days post-amputation.

Paralympian
Koalaa
Sarah Pro
prosthetic
prosthetics
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
henryb | 8 hours ago
0 likes

Good to see, but this article doesn't really say anything about what makes this prosthetic arm different from other prosthetic arms. It also says the prosthetic "connects firmly to the drops" but doesn't say whether the rider can easily release the grip to, for example, indicate.

Latest Comments

  • Cayo 23 min 26 sec ago

    And on today's episode of 'La Vuelta a Indeed' the Quest highlights had Carlton Kirby utter the word 'indeed' twenty-three times in approximately...

    in: Cycling live blog 28 August 2024
  • E6toSE3 1 hour 3 min ago

    You haven't looked far. Deep ruts that wreck the ground. Unless, perhaps, very wide tyres. Hard soled heavy walking boots also do damage that can...

    in: No cycling at British Camp due to anti-social behaviour
  • David9694 1 hour 17 min ago

    Can't park there, mate https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/news/local-news/plane-crashes-a419-glouce...

    in: Drivers and their problems
  • eburtthebike 1 hour 34 min ago

    The most popular proposal to reduce costs, backed by 712 respondents, was to 'stop' the council from implementing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.......

    in: Locals ask council to stop LTNs and cycle lanes to cut costs
  • chrisonabike 2 hours 36 min ago

    Thanks for the update! Sounds like a not uncommon UK public transport ... adventure. Better luck when the cycling starts!

    in: I'm doing a LEJoG this year
  • 11waterloo 2 hours 41 min ago

    Yes, it would be a shame if Gall ends up as a super domestique. Decathlon have enough decent climbers on the team to provide support without...

    in: Vuelta a Espana
  • Sriracha 3 hours 37 min ago

    The whole point of £150+ sunglasses is to put your mates in the shade.

    in: 100% Slendale glasses
  • chrisonabike 4 hours 9 min ago

    Seconded - I've enjoyed taking bits apart and cautiously reassembling them, only to have them disassemble en-route.  My flat pedals upgrading...

    in: Beginner’s guide to building your first bike tool set
  • Rendel Harris 4 hours 45 min ago

    Worth noting, is it not, that although the "Idaho stop" is often quoted in support of allowing cyclists in the UK to run through red lights, that...

    in: Cyclists rolling through stop signs isn't safety risk
  • Stretch45 5 hours 44 min ago

    Hi yeah I see the gravel thing, I do get it but coming from mtb it's hard for me to see why you would ride off road without suspension? There's...

    in: Spa elan bike build
 