'Absolute madness': Jeremy Vine narrowly avoids being hit by driver just hours before MPs call for cycle lane to be scrapped; Close pass on children riding to school; Cloud 9 Cycles launch £10,000 diversity scholarship + more on the live blog

Cycling Industry News reports Cloud 9 Cycles have announced a new £10,000 scholarship for BAME riders to improve diversity in Ultra Distance and MTB in the UK. The winner of the scholarship will receive a fully custom built bike as well as seven months of professional coaching from Veloqi. They will also get an entry into the 2021 Pan Celtic Endurance Race - a 1,600 mile, 100,000ft self-supported race through Cornwall, Ireland and Wales.

Cloud 9 Cycles said: "When we shared our version of the BLM black square back in June (we’ve learned a lot since then), we said: This is not enough. Our team is white. The cycling world is staggeringly white. We are part of the problem.

“There’s a saying that goes ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’ and unless I’m mistaken (please let me be), there aren’t any prominent BAME pro athletes in the UK MTB scene just yet. This lack of representation forms a feedback loop where potential future talent may be discouraged from getting into the sport, because they view the scene as a white space that’s not for them. We need to break that cycle."