Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

'Absolute madness': Jeremy Vine narrowly avoids being hit by driver just hours before MPs call for cycle lane to be scrapped; Close pass on children riding to school; Cloud 9 Cycles launch £10,000 diversity scholarship + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Nov 27, 2020 09:05
5
Jeremy Vine (twitter video)
11:04
Cloud 9 Cycles launch £10,000 diversity scholarship for BAME Endurance cyclists
Cloud 9 Cycles

Cycling Industry News reports Cloud 9 Cycles have announced a new £10,000 scholarship for BAME riders to improve diversity in Ultra Distance and MTB in the UK. The winner of the scholarship will receive a fully custom built bike as well as seven months of professional coaching from Veloqi. They will also get an entry into the 2021 Pan Celtic Endurance Race - a 1,600 mile, 100,000ft self-supported race through Cornwall, Ireland and Wales.

Cloud 9 Cycles said: "When we shared our version of the BLM black square back in June (we’ve learned a lot since then), we said: This is not enough. Our team is white. The cycling world is staggeringly white. We are part of the problem.

“There’s a saying that goes ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’ and unless I’m mistaken (please let me be), there aren’t any prominent BAME pro athletes in the UK MTB scene just yet. This lack of representation forms a feedback loop where potential future talent may be discouraged from getting into the sport, because they view the scene as a white space that’s not for them. We need to break that cycle."

10:24
'Absolute madness': Jeremy Vine narrowly avoids being hit by driver just hours before MPs call for cycle lane to be scrapped

Kensington High Street has been the topic of much debate this week after two Tory MPs called for the segregated cycle lane to be scrapped. Just hours before their statement, Jeremy Vine was almost hit by a car driver who cut across two lanes of traffic to turn left...on one of the only stretches of the High Street where there is no cycle lane. 

You really couldn't make it up. Just a reminder of what Nigel Havers wrote in a column about the Kensington High Street cycle lane: "Maybe I wouldn’t be so cross about these cycle lanes if it was not for the fact that so many of the cyclists I encounter do not obey the laws of the road.

"I ride a Vespa and I see so many of them jump red lights, mount pavements and go the wrong way down one-way roads. But not once have I seen any of them stopped by police. One gets a strong sense that many think they are more special than everyone else."

09:32
MPs ask for Kensington High Street cycle lane to be scrapped... but where's the evidence?

Conservative MPs Tony Devenish and Felicity Buchan released a statement yesterday saying they no longer support the Kensington High Street cycle lane and that they now favour its removal. Critics have suggested there isn't evidence to back up their claim that it has 'failed', with videos on social media being shared of traffic on the High Street flowing freely. Last week Nigel Havers accused the segregated lane of 'causing gridlock every day', in a Daily Mail column. However, some pointed out on social media that the only gridlock that could be seen in the video below was the line of parked vans in the cycle lane.

08:50
'Despicable': Attempted close pass on children riding to school by taxi driver in Ireland

How not to encourage children to cycle to school. This father challenged the taxi driver, videoed here trying to get round two kids on a very narrow stretch of road, on his dangerous driving. The man in the video, Dan, can be heard telling the driver that he's on camera and will be reported.

Dan wrote: "Speaking of a curse, this **** couldn’t wait a couple of car lengths to pass us and tried to force through. Close enough to bang on car. Reported to TrafficWatch."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments