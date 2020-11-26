Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news

2020 Black Friday Live Blog - All the best cycling bargains

Click for the biggest and best deals. We have bikes, components, clothing and accessories with exclusive deals just for road.cc readers.
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 17:41
1
BlackFri2019-1500x1000-main
10:45
30% off Castelli Velocissimo
Castelli Velocissimo Black Friday

Wiggle has got 30% off a little range of Castelli's Velocissimo clothing, including bib shorts, winter bib tights and a ROS jacket.

It's cracking kit at a decent price and those winter pieces are sure to get a lot of use in the coming months.

See the range here
10:41
GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle - £379.99
GoPro Hero 9 Black Black Friday

Would it even be a Black Friday live blog without a GoPro deal?

Head over to the official GoPro site and you can get a free spare battery and a 64GB SD card with every purchase of the Hero 9 Black.

Head this way to learn more
10:12
Ex-Pro Team Bikes, Kit and Components
Pro Owned Cycling

If you're a fan of pro racing, or you just fancy picking up some pro-level kit at a bargain price then you definitely need to check out Pro Owned.

They have a huge selection of ex-team bike along with kit, components and the super-rare Continental Competition Pro Ltd tubular tyres that only the pros can get their hands on.

After he recently retired, Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma K10 is up for grabs for just €3,749.95. It is rumoured that with this bike, you too could beat three Quick-Step riders in their own backyard! 

proownedcycling.com
08:12
40% off Muc-Off
Muc-Off Black Friday Sale

Muc-Off has up to 40% off, with 10 products included in the sale.

Your bike will thank you for taking advantage of this one!

Get your hands on Muc-Off right here

 

08:04
Le Col Pro Blackout Bibshorts down to £125
Le Col Pro Blackout

Le Col has reduced the price of its Pro Blackout Bibshorts from £165 to £125.

The shorts are designed for summer riding, so this would be an investment for next year, but at least your money is being well spent. We loved these bib shorts when we reviewed them.

Get the Le Col Pro Blackout Bibshorts here
07:58
Up to 50% off Science In Sport
Science in Sport Gel Pack.png

We all love a tasty snack when out on the bike, but SIS has more than just your standard bars and gels. We love their Rego recovery drink for soothing those tired legs after a long ride.

SIS says that while stocks last there is also:

Free Nitrate Gel on orders over £30
Free hydro tabs on orders over £40
Free 6 pack ISO gels on orders over £50

The tasty snacks are right this way
07:43
20% off selected 4iiii Power Meters
4iiii Precision

As far as we can see, this is limited to the single-sided units, but ProBikeKit's sale is certainly worth a look.

The most popular models are going to be the Shimano 105 R7000 at £238.99 and the Shimano Ultegra R8000 at £278.99.

See all the 4iiii power meter deals right here
21:56
Mega wheelset sale
Campag Bora WTO 60_

Ah, we do love a good wheelset sale. Wheels are one of those big upgrades that you can make to your bike, but they can also cost a bomb. So saving a bit of cash is always welcome.

Merlin Cyles has a huge sale on with brands like Fulcrum, Campagnolo, Mavic, FFWD, Vision and more. 

There is everything from simple upgrades over stock wheel to deep-section carbon race wheels.

Check out the sale right here
21:45
To the left, to the left, everything you own in the box to the left
Ultegra R8050 Pair

Ok, you might not have clocked the Beyonce reference there, but if you're in need of a left-hand Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 shifter then you're in luck.

Wiggle has them at a brilliant 65% off. The right-hand shifter is only down by 41% though. How strange. We're thinking that more people break their right-hand shifter?

Anyway. £49.99 for the left, £84.99 for the right.

You can get them here
21:39
Whopping 71% off Sportful Fiandre WS LRR Short Sleeve Jacket
Sportful Finadre SS Jacket

This one was spotted by road.cc reader 'mostly' and it is a big one.

This Sportful Fiandre WS LRR Short Sleeve Jacket is down from £230 to just £65. An incredible discount on a jacket that will be incredibly useful over the winter months.

Pair with some arm warmers and you're good to go.

Grab one right here
21:28
And turbo deal number 2...
saris H3

Is another £50 saving, this time on the Saris H3.

The H3 is also £350 cheaper than the Tacx Neo 2T. Unless you want the highest power accuracy for racing, then the H3 will do just fine.

Buy now at £799.99
21:25
£50 off Tacx Neo T2 Smart Trainer
2020 Tacx Neo 2T Smart trainer.jpg

Turbo deal number one from ProBikeKit is this Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer which gets £50 knocked off the price.

It isn't the biggest discount, but smart trainers are in high demand right now given the weather and the pandemic.

Grab one at £1,150
20:34
Tea break over, play resumes with 44% off this Orro Gold Road Bike
ORRO GOLD ROAD BIKE

Unlike Cricket, we will always stop for tea.

Back at it, this Orro Gold is on sale at 44% off bringing it under a grand.

Your money is going into the carbon fiber frameset here but it is finished off with a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset and Fulcrum wheels.

Buy now at £999.99
18:10
Free year of Wahoo SUF training subscription with every trainer purchase
2020 Wahoo KICKR V5 -5.jpg

Wahoo is giving a free year of Wahoo SUF training to everyone that buys one of their bike trainers.

There are no discounts to be had on the trainers themselves and you have to buy from the Wahoo website, but a freebie is great if you were going to buy one anyway.

Check out the range of indoor trainers here
18:00
35% off Prime RR-50 V3 Tubeless Wheelset bundles
Prime RR-50 V3 bundle 2

This is a handy one if you're looking to grab a wheel upgrade and go tubeless at the same time.

Wiggle has 35% off both the disc-brake and rim-brake version of Prime's RR-50 V3 carbon wheels.

The bundle gets you a pair of wheels, along with a pair of 25mm Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tubeless-ready tyres and the sealant that you'll need to add. The wheels come pre-installed with tubeless take and you get tubeless valves too.

Both the disc-brake and rim-brake version are down to £499.99.

You can get to both sets right here
17:26
Ooo la la. 61% off Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset
Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset

Buried within the Merlin Cycles frameset sale that we just showed you is this b-e-a-utiful Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset.

It would be perfect for building up into a super-fast general riding bike, sportive machine or even a weekend racer.

There is a range of colours available, but sizes are pretty limited, though check the Pinarello sizing chart as they measure their bikes slightly unusually.

Click here to check it out
16:07
Merlin Cycles Frameset Sale
Wilier Cento 10 Air Frameset

At the heart of any bicycle is the frameset and should you be wanting to build yourself the perfect bike for your riding, then the best way is often to build from the frameset up.

Merlin Cycles have a range of great framesets from the likes of Wilier, Pinarello, Ridley, 3T and many more.

So, if you're after a winter project then you can save on the most important part.

Click here to see the sale
16:01
It's on, like Donkey Kong!

Hello and welcome to our 2020 Black Friday live blog.

Here, you'll find all of our Black Friday deals. We've got some exclusive discount codes, massive savings on road.cc kit, and all of the best savings from around the web.

Seen a deal that you think others should know about? Please paste a link in the comments below.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments