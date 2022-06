"Is a mid-season transfer before the Tour possible? Asking for a friend": Cycling world reacts to Cav's Tour de France omission; Bristol City FC go cycling; National champs round-up; Council's zero deaths target; Tour teams + more on the live blog

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's tweet announcing the Tour squad is under siege from disappointed fans of the Manx Missile in scenes more closely resembling a Premier League football team's social media page than a WorldTour cycling outfit...

Here's some of the reaction...

Some boy @MarkCavendish. Congrats on British title number two mate 🙌 Massive shame we won’t see you and the stripes in the Tour 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/cpFWQeL3YU — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 27, 2022

Is a mid-season transfer 3 days before #TDF22 possible? Asking for a friend — Robbie McEwen AM (@mcewenrobbie) June 27, 2022

There are more than 300 replies and 200 quote tweets to Quick-Step's announcement at the time of writing... translation: it's pissed off a lot of people...

Funny how the #TDF2022 selection was hidden in an article instead of the usual GIF presentation of the squad. It’s as if the social media manager knew there would be Cav-related backlash. 😝 https://t.co/xKEdKvsu5r — Benji Naesen (@BenjiNaesen) June 27, 2022

What have you been saying?

peted76 said: "Taking 'debutant' Fabio instead of the greatest sprinter ever who happens to be in form. I'm miffed because it leaves me less 'invested' in the tour and the Tour, for me, is all about the side story arcs and less so about who wins it overall, (up until the final week obvs)."

quiff agreed: "I think I got about 10 excitable mins between catching up on Cav's nationals win (yay!), and reading that he's still not going to the tour (boo!)"

captain_slog commented: "I'd love to see Cav at the Tour but can understand the dilemma faced by Patrick Lefevere — he's got to balance risk and reward. Cav wins: massive coverage, particularly in the UK. Jakobsen wins: normal coverage but possibly in territories the sponsor cares about more."

That absolutely sucks — Mr. K (@Blindside007) June 27, 2022

Fabio Jakobsen has hardly put a cleat wrong this year, winning 10 races...but despite being arguably the best sprinter in the world at the minute will line up for his first Tour de France under enormous pressure. Petition for Patrick Lefevere cam to be part of GCN's coverage...

Main image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com