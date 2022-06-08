Mohira Wilson murder: US Marshals update last known location of suspect Kaitlin Armstrong

US Marshals hunting Kaitlin Armstrong, the prime suspect in murder last month of gravel racer Mohira ‘Mo’ Wilson, have said that she was traced to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey the day after police in Austin, Texas, issued a warrant for her arrest.

The previous last known whereabouts of the 34 year old was at La Guardia Airport – together with John F Kennedy and Liberty International is one of the three main airports serving New York City and the surrounding area – on 14 May, when she was spotted on CCTV footage.

Austin, Texas-based US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, who have put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest and have upgraded the status of the investigation to “major case,” say that they have learned that Armstrong was dropped off at Liberty International on Wednesday 18 May.

But they added that a search of outbound flights did not reveal any reservations made in her name.

She is suspected of killing Wilson, aged 25, who was found with fatal gunshot wounds by the friend she was staying with in Austin on the evening of Wednesday 11 May.

Wilson was in the city to compete in the Gravel Locos race, where she was favourite to win.

Earlier that day, she had gone swimming with fellow gravel racer Colin Strickland, Armstrong’s partner.

Wilson and Strickland had a short relationship when he and Armstrong separated briefly last year, and it is thought that they may have rekindled their romance before her murder.

Strickland – who in recent weeks has been dropped by sponsors including Rapha and Specialized – insisted, however, after her death that his relationship with Wilson had in recent months been purely “professional and platonic.”

Armstrong was interviewed by police in Austin but released on a technicality and subsequently fled the state.

It has been established that she took a flight on Saturday 14 May from Austin International Bergstrom Airport on to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Besides the arrest warrant issued for the suspected murder, a warrant was subsequently issued against her for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said US Marshal for the western District of Texas, Susan Pamerleau.

“The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”