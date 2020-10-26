Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Reaction + stats from around the web after Tao Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia; Richard Carapaz takes lead at Vuelta after Roglic rain jacket mishap; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty and Dan Alexander will be blogging you through the day, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 08:20
0
tao geoghegan hart held aloft giro 2020 - via RCS Sport.PNG
09:36
Hackey councillor promises more Hackey-born Giro d'Italia winners

Geoghegan Hart grew up in Hackney, where Councillor Jon Burke is on a mission to transform the borough with low traffic neighbourhoods and better cycling infrastructure. 

08:46
Tao Geoghegan Hart's Giro victory: all the best quotes, stats and reaction

There are a lot of firsts that come with this Giro victory: Geoghegan Hart was the first to win a Grand Tour after going in on the same time as his rival on the final day, and he is also the first Arsenal fan to win the Giro, so we're told (one has already won the Tour de France, a certain Geraint Thomas). 

After his victory for the ages, Geoghan Hart said: "Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started almost a month ago in Sicily. 

"I think all my career I've dreamt of trying to be top five or top 10 maybe in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that and it's going to take a long time to sink in. 

On what's in store for the future and if this is just the start, he said: "I don't know, and I don't really care. I'm just going to enjoy this.

"It's incredible, it's really really incredible. I'm going to stay the same person, I'm going to stay as professional as I believe I always have been, and dedicated. 

"Wake up every day looking forward to riding my bike, loving my bike and being grateful for the honour, and the amazing position, the privilege that I'm in to be in this position on this team at these beautiful races."

He's also started responding to the many congratulations on social media, beginning with his former coach and mentor Axel Merckx. 

Writing in a blog for The Guardian, Merckx said: "Tao’s got a mature head on young shoulders. He’s older and wiser than most men – even me sometimes. We are really close and talk almost every day. Something bad might happen in your life, right in the middle of a big race, and he’ll be the one to say: “How are you doing? Are you OK?”

"He’s an old soul in a young body. When my daughter got diagnosed with a tumour, Tao was so kind to her. He made a video with a bunch of Sky’s riders, encouraging her and sending her messages. That’s not something that the average 22-year-old does normally. He’s got a good soul and a good heart. So, for me, he’d won a pink jersey already.

"He’s confident and he’ll grab any opportunity that he can, so I think he has the potential to win more Grand Tours. Once you have won one, there’s no reason why you can’t do it again. At the same time, they have Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz – big, big names – but Tao can be with them, too. And if something goes wrong, then you have options.

He deserves this success. It’s always easy to say: “Oh, but Thomas, Yates, Kruiswijk weren’t there,” but in every Grand Tour riders crash and get sick and that was no different in this year’s Giro. It’s a little unfair on him: he was the strongest over the three weeks, he took the risks, it was the same race for everyone. He ended up with the maglia rosa in Milan and that’s all you have to remember."

08:28
Richard Carapaz takes lead at Vuelta... after Primoz Roglic becomes latest Grand Tour leader to suffer from rain jacket woes

After a disappointing Tour de France (by their very high standards anyway) it looks like Ineos' season is still going to be a rip-roaring success, with Tao Geoghegan Hart taking that stunning Giro victory and now Richard Carapaz in red at the Vuelta. 

Stage 6 was won by Ion Izagirre, who was part of a breakaway attack in front of the general classification group... but behind them, Primoz Roglic lost considerable time and ended the day in fourth place overall, 30 secs behind the new race leader Carapaz. 

With the Vuelta and Giro both taking place in cooler climes this year, the teams' cold and wet weather gear has really been tested to the max... and after Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman both struggled to zip up jackets before a freezing descent at the Giro last week, it looks like Roglic suffered similar issues which was the catalyst to it all going wrong. 

Also struggling with a zipper, Roglic )visibly shaking) said after the stage: "Today it didn’t go as we had hoped.

“On the descent of the penultimate climb I had problems with my clothes, so we were a bit too far back when the peloton broke. We had to pull out all the stops, eventually we managed to do that; but on the final climb I didn't have much left in my legs to counter the attacks. We have given everything."

Maybe the pros need to master the art of putting a jacket on mid-race into their training routine? 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments