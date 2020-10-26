Reaction + stats from around the web after Tao Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia; Richard Carapaz takes lead at Vuelta after Roglic rain jacket mishap; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

🎙️ @taogeoghegan - @INEOSGrenadiers "During the ITT my DS told me I was faster than Hindley. When my DS told me not to take risks in the final part I understood I was close to the victory". Powered by @continentaltire #Giro pic.twitter.com/MReqSdbkGR — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) October 25, 2020

Tao Geoghegan Hart is the first ever Arsenal fan to win the Giro d'Italia. — CafeRoubaix (@CafeRoubaix) October 25, 2020

There are a lot of firsts that come with this Giro victory: Geoghegan Hart was the first to win a Grand Tour after going in on the same time as his rival on the final day, and he is also the first Arsenal fan to win the Giro, so we're told (one has already won the Tour de France, a certain Geraint Thomas).

After his victory for the ages, Geoghan Hart said: "Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started almost a month ago in Sicily.

"I think all my career I've dreamt of trying to be top five or top 10 maybe in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that and it's going to take a long time to sink in.

On what's in store for the future and if this is just the start, he said: "I don't know, and I don't really care. I'm just going to enjoy this.

"It's incredible, it's really really incredible. I'm going to stay the same person, I'm going to stay as professional as I believe I always have been, and dedicated.

"Wake up every day looking forward to riding my bike, loving my bike and being grateful for the honour, and the amazing position, the privilege that I'm in to be in this position on this team at these beautiful races."

He's also started responding to the many congratulations on social media, beginning with his former coach and mentor Axel Merckx.

Writing in a blog for The Guardian, Merckx said: "Tao’s got a mature head on young shoulders. He’s older and wiser than most men – even me sometimes. We are really close and talk almost every day. Something bad might happen in your life, right in the middle of a big race, and he’ll be the one to say: “How are you doing? Are you OK?”

"He’s an old soul in a young body. When my daughter got diagnosed with a tumour, Tao was so kind to her. He made a video with a bunch of Sky’s riders, encouraging her and sending her messages. That’s not something that the average 22-year-old does normally. He’s got a good soul and a good heart. So, for me, he’d won a pink jersey already.

"He’s confident and he’ll grab any opportunity that he can, so I think he has the potential to win more Grand Tours. Once you have won one, there’s no reason why you can’t do it again. At the same time, they have Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz – big, big names – but Tao can be with them, too. And if something goes wrong, then you have options.

He deserves this success. It’s always easy to say: “Oh, but Thomas, Yates, Kruiswijk weren’t there,” but in every Grand Tour riders crash and get sick and that was no different in this year’s Giro. It’s a little unfair on him: he was the strongest over the three weeks, he took the risks, it was the same race for everyone. He ended up with the maglia rosa in Milan and that’s all you have to remember."