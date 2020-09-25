Hackney councillor sent death threats over support for low traffic neighbourhoods

Many low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) have met with resistance from a vocal minority and some have even been vandalised. Now things are getting really ugly. Hackney councillor Jon Burke today revealed that he had received death threats because of his support for such schemes.
LTNs block rat-running drivers, reducing pollution and making roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
You wouldn’t think there was an enormous amount to violently object to.
But then you aren’t the person who sent this:
Burke has handed the letter to police.
Hackney is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. As Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm, it is Burke’s job to deliver this.
Just 30 per cent of Hackney households own a car, yet his efforts with low traffic neighbourhoods have resulted in frequent abuse from angry motorists on social media.
"You've got to be led by what you know is good practice and what will work but you've also got to have the guts to deliver that in the teeth of opposition," he told Dezeen.
Hinting at where much of this displeasure comes from, he added: "Almost half the motor vehicles on our streets at any one time are cars that are passing through Hackney and adding zero value to the life of the borough. So it's my job to help minimise that."
> Halfords driver 'removed number plate' to get through Low Traffic Neighbourhood street without detection
After Burke tweeted the letter earlier today, any number of people have been lamenting that a councillor attempting to improve his area should find himself the subject of death threats.
These have included Diane Abbott MP.
