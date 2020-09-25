Hackney councillor sent death threats over support for low traffic neighbourhoods

Many low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) have met with resistance from a vocal minority and some have even been vandalised. Now things are getting really ugly. Hackney councillor Jon Burke today revealed that he had received death threats because of his support for such schemes.

LTNs block rat-running drivers, reducing pollution and making roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

You wouldn’t think there was an enormous amount to violently object to.

But then you aren’t the person who sent this:

It was only a matter of time. I hold the astroturf anti-Low Traffic Neighbourhood 'campaigners' responsible for the creation of an atmosphere in which public property is destroyed and Cllrs receive death threats for doing the job they were democratically elected to do. pic.twitter.com/n4dkRPzZPH — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) September 25, 2020

Burke has handed the letter to police.

Hackney is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. As Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm, it is Burke’s job to deliver this.

Just 30 per cent of Hackney households own a car, yet his efforts with low traffic neighbourhoods have resulted in frequent abuse from angry motorists on social media.

Just been called by a nice guy - who isn't convinced by the need for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - to warn me that there are 'lots of bad people on internet forums threating violence' against me. Totally normal evening. Totally normal democracy. — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) September 24, 2020

Here's a taste of the kind of abuse I receive because people like Mavvii aren't willing to drive less or spend an extra NINE minutes driving rather than use somebody else's neighbourhood as a shortcut. "Fuck off, get the fuck out from Hackney you dickhead!" https://t.co/EviUNgQiLg — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) September 24, 2020

"You've got to be led by what you know is good practice and what will work but you've also got to have the guts to deliver that in the teeth of opposition," he told Dezeen.

Hinting at where much of this displeasure comes from, he added: "Almost half the motor vehicles on our streets at any one time are cars that are passing through Hackney and adding zero value to the life of the borough. So it's my job to help minimise that."

After Burke tweeted the letter earlier today, any number of people have been lamenting that a councillor attempting to improve his area should find himself the subject of death threats.

These have included Diane Abbott MP.

Threatening to kill a councillor because you can’t drive your car exactly where you want, when you want. Appalling — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) September 25, 2020