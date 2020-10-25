Near Miss of the Day 488: Driver turns across cyclist on shared-use path

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a motorist turned across a cyclist on a shared-use path, with the rider only just managing to avoid crashing into the Peugeot car.
It happened on Dunyeats Road in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday afternoon and was filmed by road.cc reader Graham, who said it's not the first time he's had an incident on that path.
"I'm barely going 12 mph too," he added. " thought shared paths were meant to make cycling safer ... ?"
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
Never mind the motorists, those wet leaves are a significant hazard to cyclists.
Yeah totally, he was pretty immense tbf!
..., but I was surprised at how effective it was in mice. I will remember that when I grow a long tail and whiskers.
Apparently a "brilliant" bike only scores 8/10...
A properly mad stage today. Virtually impossible to know what was going on at the end (especially as I was flicking between Giro & Vuelta). To...
Ta.
Mick Mason Way, somewhwere in the middle.
You can use this temporary email address to get in touch (works for 24 hrs): pwydr4cvu53s [at] wegwerpmailadres.nl
Where did all these multitudes of "annoying" cyclists come from? Might they perhaps have been many of these same "residents" that you mention?
Not on a bicycle, I'm too much of a lightweight to cycle much in the wet....