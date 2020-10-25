Near Miss of the Day 488: Driver turns across cyclist on shared-use path

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a motorist turned across a cyclist on a shared-use path, with the rider only just managing to avoid crashing into the Peugeot car.

It happened on Dunyeats Road in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday afternoon and was filmed by road.cc reader Graham, who said it's not the first time he's had an incident on that path.

"I'm barely going 12 mph too," he added. " thought shared paths were meant to make cycling safer ... ?"

