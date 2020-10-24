Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Infrastructure
Transport
brompton Name Our Lanes london cycleway comp - october 2020

Brompton team up with climate charity for competition to rename London's "boring" cycleways

Britain's biggest bike manufacturers and Possible have invited the public to suggest alternatives for the lacklustre 'CS1', 'CS2' etc, with the new names and winners of the Name Our Lanes competition announced in mid-November...
by Jack Sexty
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 11:52
0

While a number of London's major roads are known by familiar nicknames, the capital's cycleway network is still a series of letters and digits... so Brompton and the climate charity Possible are inviting the public to think of new monikers to "add personality" to CS2, CS4 et al in the Name Our Lanes competition, launched yesterday. 

"Surely our capital commuter routes deserve a more exciting name?" say Brompton, who together with Possible are calling on Londoners to suggest new ones to replace the current "boring" names, that they say will "encourage Londoners to feel more connected to cycling in their city". Following the well-documented cycling boom since the start of the pandemic, that looks set to have lasting effects, Possible have launched the competition as part of a wider project to reduce emissions, by promoting a modal shift from private cars to more sustainable transport options. 

Hirra Khan Adeogun, Head of Car Free Cities at Possible, commented: "It’s a universal truth that we name the things we love and care about in our daily lives - our tube lines, rivers and famous buildings all have names.

"We want the names of London’s cycleways to reflect how much Londoners cherish them. Getting more people out of their cars and on their bikes is more important than ever to the health and wellbeing of Londoners and to our climate; and helping people feel more connected to their local cycleways by giving them the chance to name them is one way to help do that."

brompton Name Our Lanes london cycleway comp 2 - october 2020

To submit your suggestions, simply head over to the Name Our Lanes page on the Possible website, hover over a cycleway and then suggest a name, leaving your contact details on the entry form. You can also vote by going to the Name Our Lanes installation in Covent Garden (above) and scanning a QR Code to get to the online entry form. 

After the 31st October deadline, judges including Brompton's CEO Will Butler-Adams and director of the Active Travel Academy Rachel Aldred will draw up a shortlist, and the public will vote for the winners. When all the new names are announced in mid-November, the person who submitted the most popular of all will win a brand new Brompton, and all shortlisted names will get a limited edition print of a map complete with the newly-named cycleways. 

news
cycling
Brompton
London
cycleway
name our lanes
Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments