Tao Geoghegan Hart wins the Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart has won the Giro d'Italia, riding today's 15.7-kilometre time trial from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan's Piazza Duomo 39 seconds ahead of Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley, who led the race by just 86/100ths of a second ahead of the final stage, the narrowest margin in the history of the race going into its last day.

The stage win went to Geoghegan Hart’s team mate, Filippo Ganna – the time trial world champion completing a clean sweep of the three stages against the clock in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The 25 year old from Hackney, riding his fourth Grand Tour, proved the strongest rider over the final week or so of the race, taking stage victories at Piancavallo last Sunday and Sestriere yesterday.

Hindley, meanwhile, finished second yesterday, having won on Thursday at Laghi di Cancano on aq stage that included the Passo dello Stelvio.

The Australian set off 3 minutes after Geoghegan Hart on the flat course this afternoon and in the opening 3 kilometres there was nothing between the two riders vying for the overall victory.

Geoghegan Hart, pedalling more smoothly than his 24 year old rival, then began to pull out time on the Team Sunweb rider, 5 seconds becoming 10, then 20, and he was around half a minute ahead at the intermediate time check which came after 10.3 kilometres.

He would extend his advantage further by the time he reached the finish line next to Milan’s imposing Gothic cathedral, where he was met by his partner, the Canyon-SRAM rider, Hannah Barnes.

“Finally maybe I’m not the second best cyclist in the household,” Geoghegan Hart told a reporter from Italy’s RAI broadcasting network after his overall victory had been confirmed.

Having ridden the stage in the white skinsuit of best young rider, a competition led by Hindley this morning, he also adds victory in that classification to the overall title.

There was also an emotional reunion in Piazza Duomo between the Giro d’Italia winner and his team mate Ganna, as well as Ineos Grenadiers sport director Dario Cioni and team principal Sir Dave Brailsford – the latter’s exclamation of, “Oh, f*cking hell!” picked up by a microphone as he embraced Geoghegan Hart.

Hindley’s team mate, Wilco Kelderman, who only yesterday morning held the maglia rosa, completed the overall podium, 1 minute 29 seconds behind Geoghegan Hart.

The podium presentations at the end of the race also included Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Demare, who took four stages, receive the maglia ciclimina as winner of the points competition, and EF Pro Cycling’s Ruben Guerreiro awarded the blue jersey as best climber.

In a race that saw the early departure of their leader Geraint Thomas following a crash at the neutralised start of Stage 3 to Mount Etna, Ineos Grenadiers also won the team competition.

The British UCI WorldTour outfit won seven of the 21 stages – Ganna adding one on the road to his three time trial wins, two from Geoghegan Hart and one by Jhonatan Narvaez – and to complete a memorable day for Ineos Grenadiers Richard Carapaz, signed from Movistar after winning last year's Giro d'Italia, also moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana.

