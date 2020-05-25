Win an amazing 3T Exploro GRX Pro bike worth €4000!

If you thought last week's prize was awesome, this week's competition ramps up the excitement level into the stratosphere! In combination with 3T Cycling, we're offering one lucky reader the chance to win one of the most desirable gravel race bikes on sale today, a 3T Exploro Pro GRX worth €4000!

That’s right, you could soon be riding the bike that’s won the Dirty Kanza, the Jeroboam, and the RAT100 to name just a few prestigious scalps that 3T has taken on the Exploro.

Need we say more? Not really, but here's a bit more info anyway to whet your appetite! The 3T Exploro was the world’s first aero all-road bike designed around a tyre range of 700 x 25mm road to 650 x 2.1” mountain bike tyres. Yup, that’s right, you can put fatter tyres on this beauty than most mountain bikers were using in the mid to late 90’s.

road.cc have tested this frame in different guises with different builds and tyres/wheels. In 2016 we reviewed the LTD model, with our tester Mat saying: “As an experiment, I did one of my standard tarmac rides on the Exploro as fast as I could and the speed was very similar to what I’d expect on a standard road bike. And that's on a bike with 47mm tyres and disc brakes. I was stunned”. Pretty impressive praise indeed - it went on to win our Frameset of the Year award in 2016-17.

More recently Mat has been able to test the Exporo Pro GRX bike that we are offering you the chance to win. You can read the full review here, but here's a snippet: “This bike can certainly handle more technical terrain, but it really shows its worth when you're riding at speed, and it crosses over to tarmac without missing a beat. If you're after a bike for fast-paced gravel riding, including events like The Dirty Reiver and Gritfest, the Exploro is hard to beat.”

Here’s what 3T has to say about the bike: "The Exploro has changed gravel riding and racing forever, combining road speed and mountain toughness. The Exploro GRX Pro is a race-ready aero gravel bike with new Shimano GRX, carbon aero seatpost & 700c Fulcrum wheels. Fast on any surface: paved, gravel and singletrack."

The Exploro is designed to fit road, cross and even mountain bike tyres following the GravelPlus standard. The road and cross tyres are 700c and the mountain bike tyres use the 650b size, ensuring that all of these have virtually the same overall wheel diameter and therefore the same predictable handling. You can see their excellent comparison chart below the bike info on the 3T website here.

Here's the full spec of the Exploro Pro GRX bike for you to drool over:

Frame: Unidirectional pre-preg carbon, High-modulus/high-strength performance blend layup

Fork: 3T Fango PRO

Headset: Sealed cartridge 1.125" - 1.5"

Handlebar: 3T Superergo PRO

Stem: Apto PRO

Rear Mech: Shimano GRX - Direct mount long cage

Shift Lever: Shimano GRX​

Brakes: Shimano GRX Flat Mount Hydraulic Disc 160mm Centerlock rotors

Crankset: Shimano GRX, 40T chainring​

Cassette: Shimano CSM 7000 11-42T

Wheelset: Fulcrum Racing 7 DB with DRP double-seal hubs, 700c, tubeless ready

Tyres: WTB Riddler 700x37c

Saddle: WTB SL8 142mm Black

All you have to do to be in with a chance to win the 3T Exploro Pro GRX is fill out the competition form at the bottom of the page before the deadline... best of luck!

