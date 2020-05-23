Police refer themselves to watchdog after cyclist is seriously injured in collision with suspected drug driver

Cheshire Police have referred themselves to the independent watchdog after attending the scene of a serious collision involving a Warrington cyclist on Thursday. The referral comes “due to a previous occurrence that morning involving the BMW car.”

The Liverpool Echo reports that police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a 43-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A49 Winwick Road, between Cromwell Avenue and Junction 9 of the M62, at around 6.30am.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, near to the Motormill car showroom.

The cyclist was rushed to Aintree Hospital with serious head injuries, but is said to be in a stable condition.

The 41-year-old driver of the car involved was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of a class A drug and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating a serious collision in Warrington are appealing for information and dashcam footage from members of the public.

"Shortly after 6.30am on Thursday 21 May police were called to reports of a collision on the A49 Winwick Road, between Cromwell Avenue and Junction 9 of the M62.

"Officers attended the scene and discovered that the collision on the northbound carriageway, near to the Motormill car showroom, involved a BMW 1 Series and a cyclist.

"The cyclist, a 43-year-old local man, had sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Aintree University Hospital in an ambulance.

"His current condition in hospital is described as stable.

"The driver of the car, a 41-year-old local man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving, possession of a class A drug and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

"He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"As part of their ongoing enquiries officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

"They also want to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage which may aid their investigation.

"Cheshire Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to a previous occurrence that morning involving the BMW car."

Anyone with information or footage regarding the collision is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 709844, or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report