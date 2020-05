Anger over hit-and-run driver who allegedly 'checked car for damage' after hitting Deliveroo rider; "Time is running out" for pop-up infra; ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons rides e-bike in Vegas; Appeal after cyclist suffered fractured skull + more on the live blog

Among the 16 pros to have signed up for the tournament are Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang, Warren Barguil and Nacer Bouhanni. Eight top climbers and eight sprinters will do virtual battle using Bkool's software, and after numerous knock-out rounds there will be a winner for both categories. It's reportedly to be the first virtual pro cycling tournament of its kind, and the courses will be based on Italian terrain influenced by the gradients of the Stelvio and Tuscan hills. The sprinter's course is 1.2km with an average gradient of 0.97%, while the climbers will race over a 2.9km 'climb' with an average gradient of 8.69%.

The races will be broadcast live on Facebook and Youtube at 4.30pm CET on Saturday 23th and Sunday 24th May. The first round match-ups are below...