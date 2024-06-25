Garmin claims new Edge 1050 is "brightest, smartest and most connected cycling computer ever"... but there's less battery life and no solar option

Garmin has launched its new top-of-the-range GPS cycling computer, the Edge 1050, which is said to have an improved display, built-in speaker, enhanced group ride features and the ability to make contactless payments. However, it has a shorter battery life compared to the Edge 1040 and doesn't offer a solar edition.

Rumours have been circulating recently about a new Garmin cycling computer, and today it has been launched as the Edge 1050, claiming to be the "brightest and smartest cycling computer ever". This is Garmin's first new cycling computer since the Edge 540 and Edge 840 were unveiled together more than a year ago.

Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, is quoted as saying: “We are excited to introduce our most capable, high-performing bike computer yet with the Edge 1050.

"Delivering an exceptional in-ride experience, superior navigation and community-focused features, our latest cycling computer is made to keep cyclists motivated - whether they’re planning a group ride with friends or a long, solo adventure."

The Edge 1050 features an updated design with a 3.5-inch wrap-around liquid crystal touchscreen display and angled casing, leaving little room for buttons around the sides, unlike the Garmin Edge 840.

Battery life

In 2022, Garmin introduced solar charging to the Edge range with the 1040 Solar, extending to more accessible versions like the 540 and 840 when they launched in the spring of 2023. However, the new Edge 1050 doesn't - or doesn't yet - incorporate this technology. Garmin provided some clarity on this: "The Edge 1040 Solar will exist next to the 1050 which has the brighter screen - so customers can choose if they prefer a brighter screen or solar/really long battery life". We can only speculate as to why not right now: perhaps solar charging wasn't popular or considered worth the extra money by Garmin fans.

Back to 'traditional' charging methods: Garmin says that the Edge 1050 features "a vivid colour display, enhanced group ride features, built-in speaker, and more - all without sacrificing battery life." Despite these advancements, the Edge 1050 offers up to 20 hours of battery life "in demanding use" and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. In comparison, the non-solar Garmin Edge 1040 offers up to 35 hours of battery life in demanding use, and up to 70 hours in battery saver mode.

Incident detection alerts

The Edge 1050 introduces numerous new features aimed at "fostering a more cohesive cycling community".

Users can now receive road hazard alerts, such as warnings for potholes or fallen trees, reported by fellow cyclists. Additionally, in-ride messaging and leaderboards have been added to introduce a competitive element to rides.

These updates will also be available soon on the Edge 540, Edge 840 and Edge 1040 series cycling computers.

Contactless payments

Garmin has also introduced the Garmin Pay contactless payments feature to the Edge 1050, matching its recent smartwatches. This feature could make payments more convenient at the cafe stop without the need to rummage in your pockets, although paying for things with your bike computer might take some getting used to...

Built-in speaker and integrated bike bell

The Edge 1050 also features an integrated speaker that not only provides workout and navigation prompts, but also serves as a bike bell, alerting other road users of your presence. With front ends becoming more and more integrated and non-standard in their shape, the integrated bell feature seems like a win-win; although we haven't tested it out yet, but will be doing so in our upcoming full review of the Edge 1050.

On-device course creation

You can also create routes directly on the Edge 1050, as well as access routes suited to a specific ride or most travelled by other Garmin users. Cyclists can also use pin drop navigation to send a POI from Apple Maps and automatically receive navigation to that location.

Performance tools and insights

The Edge 1050 is equipped with training tools such as personalised Garmin training plans, real-time stamina insights, performance metrics such as VO2 max and training status, and features like ClimbPro for tackling climbs.

It's worth noting that several of these features demand the use of compatible smartphones and sensors, such as a power meter and/or heart rate monitor, which must be bought separately.

The Garmin Edge 1050 is available to buy now and costs £649.99, meaning it won't be making our cheap cycling computers buyer's guide any time soon. In comparison with other high-end bike computers launched recently, recent releases like the Coros Dura solar GPS bike computer, offering up to 120 hours of battery life, are available for £249. Another option is the Hammerhead Karoo 3, featuring a 3.2-inch display, priced at £450 for a similarly-sized unit.

