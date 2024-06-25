Garmin claims new Edge 1050 is "brightest, smartest and most connected cycling computer ever"... but there's less battery life and no solar option

Garmin has launched its new top-of-the-range GPS cycling computer, the Edge 1050, which is said to have an improved display, built-in speaker, enhanced group ride features and the ability to make contactless payments. However, it has a shorter battery life compared to the Edge 1040 and doesn't offer a solar edition.
Rumours have been circulating recently about a new Garmin cycling computer, and today it has been launched as the Edge 1050, claiming to be the "brightest and smartest cycling computer ever". This is Garmin's first new cycling computer since the Edge 540 and Edge 840 were unveiled together more than a year ago.
Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, is quoted as saying: “We are excited to introduce our most capable, high-performing bike computer yet with the Edge 1050.
"Delivering an exceptional in-ride experience, superior navigation and community-focused features, our latest cycling computer is made to keep cyclists motivated - whether they’re planning a group ride with friends or a long, solo adventure."
The Edge 1050 features an updated design with a 3.5-inch wrap-around liquid crystal touchscreen display and angled casing, leaving little room for buttons around the sides, unlike the Garmin Edge 840.
Battery life
In 2022, Garmin introduced solar charging to the Edge range with the 1040 Solar, extending to more accessible versions like the 540 and 840 when they launched in the spring of 2023. However, the new Edge 1050 doesn't - or doesn't yet - incorporate this technology. Garmin provided some clarity on this: "The Edge 1040 Solar will exist next to the 1050 which has the brighter screen - so customers can choose if they prefer a brighter screen or solar/really long battery life". We can only speculate as to why not right now: perhaps solar charging wasn't popular or considered worth the extra money by Garmin fans.
Back to 'traditional' charging methods: Garmin says that the Edge 1050 features "a vivid colour display, enhanced group ride features, built-in speaker, and more - all without sacrificing battery life." Despite these advancements, the Edge 1050 offers up to 20 hours of battery life "in demanding use" and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. In comparison, the non-solar Garmin Edge 1040 offers up to 35 hours of battery life in demanding use, and up to 70 hours in battery saver mode.
Incident detection alerts
The Edge 1050 introduces numerous new features aimed at "fostering a more cohesive cycling community".
Users can now receive road hazard alerts, such as warnings for potholes or fallen trees, reported by fellow cyclists. Additionally, in-ride messaging and leaderboards have been added to introduce a competitive element to rides.
These updates will also be available soon on the Edge 540, Edge 840 and Edge 1040 series cycling computers.
Contactless payments
Garmin has also introduced the Garmin Pay contactless payments feature to the Edge 1050, matching its recent smartwatches. This feature could make payments more convenient at the cafe stop without the need to rummage in your pockets, although paying for things with your bike computer might take some getting used to...
Built-in speaker and integrated bike bell
The Edge 1050 also features an integrated speaker that not only provides workout and navigation prompts, but also serves as a bike bell, alerting other road users of your presence. With front ends becoming more and more integrated and non-standard in their shape, the integrated bell feature seems like a win-win; although we haven't tested it out yet, but will be doing so in our upcoming full review of the Edge 1050.
On-device course creation
You can also create routes directly on the Edge 1050, as well as access routes suited to a specific ride or most travelled by other Garmin users. Cyclists can also use pin drop navigation to send a POI from Apple Maps and automatically receive navigation to that location.
Performance tools and insights
The Edge 1050 is equipped with training tools such as personalised Garmin training plans, real-time stamina insights, performance metrics such as VO2 max and training status, and features like ClimbPro for tackling climbs.
It's worth noting that several of these features demand the use of compatible smartphones and sensors, such as a power meter and/or heart rate monitor, which must be bought separately.
The Garmin Edge 1050 is available to buy now and costs £649.99, meaning it won't be making our cheap cycling computers buyer's guide any time soon. In comparison with other high-end bike computers launched recently, recent releases like the Coros Dura solar GPS bike computer, offering up to 120 hours of battery life, are available for £249. Another option is the Hammerhead Karoo 3, featuring a 3.2-inch display, priced at £450 for a similarly-sized unit.
Personally, a camera that takes gelocated images and video would be of more use than playing an approximation of a bell noise (a cough and friendly hello needs no extra mass). The Garmin Oregon 550 & 750 multi-sport GPSr added a stills camera years ago.
The trouble is if a cycling specifc GPSr looks like a full Android phone (curved glass is so 2020), costs the same at a full Android phone, then why not just use the phone you have?
Well, Garmin on balance probably has better battery life, waterproofing and tested software integration with sensors like power meters, electronic group sets, radar, squirrels, and GPX/ FIT uploading. Garmin software does far too much - but includes that one unique feature no one else uses!
The underlying mapping source is almost certainly Open Street Map in common with loads of other devices, Strava, Komoot and a hundred other phone apps.
These trade-offs mean most folk end up with a cheaper head unit and a phone in a ziploc bag. Two devices; neither quite right.
The Android-based Hammerhead Karoo looked promising as an all-in-one, but seems to have actually removed connectivity.
I think the reviewer doesnt like garmin. Every sentance is ended with forced negative
big screen but that means no buttons.
See how many you can count
What are Garmin up to? Didnt the 1030 go on for years before the 1040 was released? Personally I prefer a slightly crapper screen and almost double the battery life.
They must feel threatened by the Karoo?
I'd pay for a 1040.5 at about £399-£450. Might keep a lookout for discounted 1040's...
(Edit the 1040 is currently on sale at £450... if you look around)
Nice screens grab headlines and attention. Long battery life does not. Its the unsung hero that no one cares about until you actually use it. They can't win either way. Get critisised for dated screens like they constantly do, update them and get critisised for worse (but lets face it still great) battery life
Garmin are going to keep the x40 series going in parallel as endurance options. That's what GPLama wrapped up his video with anyway, and the x40 models are getting a few of the new features as an update in the next few months.
I think you're right about where Garmin see the market threats from, the screens look old school compared to latest offerings from Hammerhead and Wahoo, or indeed any smartphone. It's only the better performance and features keeping Garmin ahead.
Anyway, I've got one on the way now, should arrive next week.
Ready to ship in 5-8 weeks. I like the look of the screen and I could easily get by with the reduced battery life compared to the 1040 Solar. However I'm slightly concerned about stability given that it took over a year for the x40 series software issues to be ironed out
I'm also interested to know if profiles, sensors & screens can be transferred over from other models, I dare say DCR and/or GPL will have had their hands on one and will be posting a video soon.
Edit: GPL here already https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY_-ZVqU0oo
Edit: although Garmin are showing 5-8 weeks, Sigma & Tredz are shipping this week 🤔
Garmin pay is almost completely unsupported by banks in the UK, so I wouldn't worry too much about getting used to paying with your computer.
I'll further - its a shit function thats almost entirely of zero use.
On the other hand, as Garmin Pay supports Starling, I haven't paid with anything other than my Forerunner for the last year or so and it has worked flawlessly. The only place I was unable to use it was a small car park in Cornwall that also refused to accept a contactless payment from my Co-op visa debit card.
I'll give you that support across UK banks is poor, but it is not a "shit function thats almost entirely of zero use".
+1. Works perfectly on a Starling account. The comment about it being shit and entirely of zero use is so wrong it's funny.
£600 pounds for a bike computer, I would not have any cash left to buy much coffee and cake if i spent that amount on a bike head unit. I have spent less than that on a whole bike, and it works and does the job that any bike should do just fine. My curent computer is Bryton 420 (£80 - £100) That does every thing I want for over 6 times less. Yes if you got the cash then "fill your boots!!" but realy are we just being marketed ever more funnctions, tinkering at the edges, and then paying top money for only a little more?
Yes.
The question is, why are you even here making this comment. You are not going to buy one, you never are.
Check out curve as a back door for adding it