Is he (Shaun of the) Dead wrong about cyclists? Simon Pegg slammed for ‘me passing cyclists’ skit, criticising people on bikes “riding two abreast” and “in the middle of the road”; He’s human! Pogačar’s “CBA” Giro bouquet throw + more on the live blog

Warning: The following story contains some truly awful, convoluted puns. Alright, deep breath…
After spending all that time with Tyres back in the day, you’d think Simon Pegg of all people would know to give Space(d) to cyclists, wouldn’t you? (I warned you about the puns.)
But the Hot Fuzz star has angered some in the cycling community with his latest (apparent) attempt at comedy – an Instagram skit featuring Pegg in his car “passing cyclists”.
And the reason I say ‘apparent’ is, despite the Ice Age voice actor’s clear comedic credentials, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of a punchline, or even a witty, thoughtful observation throughout the clip’s 30-odd seconds.
Instead, it’s just a series of shots of an increasingly disgruntled-looking Pegg telling cyclists to “f*** off”, “get out of the way”, “just because you can ride two-abreast, doesn’t mean you f***ing have to”, and to “get out of the middle of the f***ing road, dopey”.
I don’t know what he’s so angry about, overtaking a couple of cyclists is hardly Mission Impassable, is it? (Just one more, I promise).
Or maybe he’s still bitter about Tyres, or being moved from his cycling cop role at the Met?
Now, before anyone throws ‘cyclists can’t take a joke’ at us, it would have been useful if Pegg had, you know, actually included a joke in the skit.
via GIPHY
Anyway, questionable comedic choices aside, the clip has baffled – and saddened – some cyclists on Instagram.
“Really sad to see this from one of my comedy heroes,” wrote Jay. “Just fuelling the anti-cyclist bullshit. People ride two-a-breast because being single file and tucked in means they’re not noticeable by dangerous fast drivers and more likely to be hit.”
“This f*** cyclists angle Instagram loves so much has made it increasingly dangerous for my husband to ride to work,” added Alexa.
“People see these things and are not smart enough to know it’s a joke and then turn it into road rage, trying to run cyclists off the road due to their own beliefs that they don’t feel like sharing the road.
“There might be some cyclists who don’t follow the laws and make it unsafe for everyone, but the message that comes across here is f*** all cyclists, and that has led to serious injuries to people that I love.”
Although Paul reckons (somewhat hopefully) that Pegg’s skit is a lot more meaningful than we first imagined.
“Are you trying to make fun of entitled drivers? Or maybe you're trying to advocate for separate and protected cycling infrastructure?” Paul asked.
Or maybe he’s just trying to lose friends and alienate people? (Yeah, I forgot he was in that, too).
Alright, enough of the puns, they’re a-Paul-ing…
Add new comment
41 comments
https://www.theguardian.com/news/article/2024/may/10/uk-floating-bus-sto...
And an ever better excerpt:
Ian and/or Duncan Smith needs to see this, he will know the right thing to do is make sure floating bus stops each have their own permenant police officer to make sure that 4 doesn't grow and none of the other statistics are worth looking at.
Painted bicycle symbols are too good for them...
Is it just how these stories are written, or is it me? They all seem to be the same. There's some MP or even councillor being concerned about safety / transport convenience / fairness - and then siding with those bringing the danger and congestion.
"One of my constituents informed me they were bitten by a cyclist once; on investigation it is apparent a number of other people have stories concerning bad things and cyclists. ...
... To conclude: so I'm completely in favour of responsible cycling - where it's appropriate. That is - where it doesn't involve any changes to road layouts, any inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians are not worried by proximity to people on bicycles. Accordingly we will be unlocking a small amount of public funds for active travel* as soon as we've built a four-lane bypass and all the pot holes have been filled".
* Including funds for bus lanes, traffic lights and a car park.
I choose to believe that Simon Pegg is doing a sequel to a certain Big Train sketch, showing what 20 years of pent-up frustration has done to the character he played, following a workplace policy change.
I knew that was the sketch you were referring to, even before I clicked the link!
Gutted. I am camping in Kettlewell in a couple of weeks but am single and have two dogs, so no cycling for me
I'm sure there's a way
Not enough dogs?
Pegg is a clever comedian. I think that really he is satirising angry irrational selfish drivers. Do we have the wrong end of the stick here?
That was my interpretation too... the bit at the end with 'Dave' is poking fun at those unable to combine the idea of cyclist as a friend, and an obstruction.
Looks that way to me too. I don't really see what else he could be doing.
the trouble with this approach is the Alf Garnet situation where it was written as satire mocking the character, but he was held up as a role model by certain types.
Still waiting for the jokes
By the way, his first TV appearance (I think) was in the Brass Eye paedophile special, in whihc he played a paedophile in stocks. So if we view this in the style of Brass Eye, the joke is very much on the drivers.
But like Brass Eye, a lot of people (willingly) missed the point. Maybe they had taken too much Cake, and ended up with Czech Neck.
I'd hoped that might be the case, but it doesn't really seem funny enough or have a payoff to be satire, either way 95% of the comments aren't in on the joke if it is one. They are happily sharing their hatred of cyclists, so this will largely embolden them to be less patient/ more agresssive with vulnerable road users.
Perhaps Simon Pegg's career has taken a downward turn and he's hungry for some publicity, and thus jumps on the bandwagon of attacking cyclists, currently popular with all cycle-haters, petrolheads and tories.
Desperate, disappointing and sad.
Spaced was excellent, but I think we'd have to say that going from low-budget Channel 4 comedy to blockbuster action films with Tom Cruise would generally be regarded as an move upwards.
He was also in a star war.
Which one? I know he was in a Star Trek…
He played Unkar Plutt, the junk dealer, in The Force Awakens. Not, to be fair, instantly recognisable…
A man has been jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Reading. And it was a cyclist. Something, something swallows, summer.
https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/news/thames-valley/news/2024/may/06-0...
shock
Banning pleaded guilty to one count each of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, no insurance and fail to stop.
...
He then drove the wrong side of a keep left bollard and struck a man riding an electric bike in the opposite direction.
I wonder why he didn't consider the Helen Measures defence when travelling on the wrong side of the road that the cyclist "moved into his line of travel" apparently juries of drivers swallow that shit.
Nasty piece of work:
"Banning fled the scene immediately, leaving the victim in the road with life threatening injuries.
He was arrested on 11 December, after bring found hiding in the loft of a family member and was charged the following day.
Banning was previously been convicted of assaulting two officers in custody following his arrest for these driving offences."
TVP need someone to proof read their posts.
Multiple spelling errors.
"On 28 March, Banning pleaded guilty to one count each of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, no insurance and fail to stop.
He then drove the wrong side of a keep left bollard and struck a man riding an electric bike in the opposite direction.
He was arrested on 11 December, after bring found hiding in the loft of a family member and was charged the following day.
Banning was previously been convicted of assaulting two officers in custody following his arrest for these driving offences."
So has he now retreated to The Winchester for a nice cold pint (metaphorically - I know he doesn't drink) to wait for this all to blow over?
Came across a great bit of mansplaining on how easy it is to push an ebike up one of those gutters on stairs - unknown11 in the comments
"It’s a ramp, the bike has wheels, weight does not matter, please educate yourself on physics"
https://www.tiktok.com/@ellenfromnowon/video/7364375740856519968?_r=1&_t...
I personally have pushed a 44T lorry up Harknott Pass as weight does not matter. And moment of inertia is a fiction.
I'm no physicist but I think it only holds true if you can sustain a constant force to maintain that inertia. The slightest loss of inertia and you are starting to push that weight again. I certainly couldn't maintain inertia pushing on the wrong side of the bike for me and up stairs which by nature do not allow a continous force in one direction.
The amount of force to hold something on a hill is proportional to it's mass, so if the item is heavy enough, the human body can't output enough force to even keep it from rolling back.
I'm no physicist either, but I did some at school.
Basically, the problem is equivalent to pushing a weight up an inclined plane, but with negligible friction.
From that diagram, you can see that the force directed down the plane is proportional to "m", the mass that you are pushing. That means that if it is twice as massive, you need to push twice as hard. You maty be thinking of the case when the angle of the slope (θ) is 0 i.e. flat. In that scenario, the force you are resisting is zero and then the weight becomes irrelevant, although the mass of the object is still affecting momentum, so an object twice as massive will require twice the force to accelerate it the same amount.
Pages