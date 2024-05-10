Is he (Shaun of the) Dead wrong about cyclists? Simon Pegg slammed for ‘me passing cyclists’ skit, criticising people on bikes “riding two abreast” and “in the middle of the road”; He’s human! Pogačar’s “CBA” Giro bouquet throw + more on the live blog

Warning: The following story contains some truly awful, convoluted puns. Alright, deep breath…

After spending all that time with Tyres back in the day, you’d think Simon Pegg of all people would know to give Space(d) to cyclists, wouldn’t you? (I warned you about the puns.)

But the Hot Fuzz star has angered some in the cycling community with his latest (apparent) attempt at comedy – an Instagram skit featuring Pegg in his car “passing cyclists”.

And the reason I say ‘apparent’ is, despite the Ice Age voice actor’s clear comedic credentials, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of a punchline, or even a witty, thoughtful observation throughout the clip’s 30-odd seconds.

Instead, it’s just a series of shots of an increasingly disgruntled-looking Pegg telling cyclists to “f*** off”, “get out of the way”, “just because you can ride two-abreast, doesn’t mean you f***ing have to”, and to “get out of the middle of the f***ing road, dopey”.

I don’t know what he’s so angry about, overtaking a couple of cyclists is hardly Mission Impassable, is it? (Just one more, I promise).

Or maybe he’s still bitter about Tyres, or being moved from his cycling cop role at the Met?

Now, before anyone throws ‘cyclists can’t take a joke’ at us, it would have been useful if Pegg had, you know, actually included a joke in the skit.

Anyway, questionable comedic choices aside, the clip has baffled – and saddened – some cyclists on Instagram.

“Really sad to see this from one of my comedy heroes,” wrote Jay. “Just fuelling the anti-cyclist bullshit. People ride two-a-breast because being single file and tucked in means they’re not noticeable by dangerous fast drivers and more likely to be hit.”

“This f*** cyclists angle Instagram loves so much has made it increasingly dangerous for my husband to ride to work,” added Alexa.

“People see these things and are not smart enough to know it’s a joke and then turn it into road rage, trying to run cyclists off the road due to their own beliefs that they don’t feel like sharing the road.

“There might be some cyclists who don’t follow the laws and make it unsafe for everyone, but the message that comes across here is f*** all cyclists, and that has led to serious injuries to people that I love.”

Although Paul reckons (somewhat hopefully) that Pegg’s skit is a lot more meaningful than we first imagined.

“Are you trying to make fun of entitled drivers? Or maybe you're trying to advocate for separate and protected cycling infrastructure?” Paul asked.

Or maybe he’s just trying to lose friends and alienate people? (Yeah, I forgot he was in that, too).

Alright, enough of the puns, they’re a-Paul-ing…