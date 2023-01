"Perfectly safe environment": Queue-jumping drivers spotted racing along bike lanes and pavements; Gaudu apologises for comments about teammate Arnaud Démare; Zwift exit from virtual race; Cyclist orders brake blocks... gets a wig + more on the live blog

Quel drame... two of France's biggest racing names have been involved in a groupchat scandal (how very 2023).

Gaudu this morning apologised to Arnaud Démare after screenshots of his less than complimentary thoughts about his teammate were leaked from Discord...

David Gaudu’s leaked comments about teammate Arnaud Démare on Discord. Not complimentary… https://t.co/NHZ3T8dIlU — Andy McGrath (@Andymcgra) January 26, 2023

From what we can tell, assisted by a certain online translation generator, Gaudu wrote about not wanting his team's fastest sprinter on their Tour de France team... "The fact that we don't talk and don't race together much is an advantage. If he wants, I can say it to his face again. I'm not afraid of him. He knows I don't want him in the Tour. I already told him"...

Yeah, maybe best not to stick that in a groupchat with loads of people on the internet, David...

Come this morning, Gaudu's line had changed... "Problems that can occur in a team must remain internal. I would therefore like to apologise to the team and Arnaud. I should never have vented these statements in public. My apologies to the team and Arnaud."