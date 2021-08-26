"If the infrastructure is there, people will cycle": Queues at every traffic light and packed bike lanes; Egan Bernal shooting hoops + more on the live blog

For some reason I don't think the Milwaukee Bucks (yes, I had to look that up) will be coming in for Egan Bernal this off-season. He got there in the end...

Fake news guys 😜. Nothing but net from Egan! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0UFqZ2Yz1v — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) August 25, 2021

Ineos Grenadiers don't have a great record when trying out other sports...their training camp trip to the driving range was entertaining for all the wrong reasons.

Don't get me started on when they did that crossbar challenge...

And as for the time Tom Pidcock claimed to have run a 13.25 5k and triggered the entire running community in the process...stick to the day job, lads.