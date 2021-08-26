Support road.cc

"If the infrastructure is there, people will cycle": Queues at every traffic light and packed bike lanes; Egan Bernal shooting hoops + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is here for the penultimate live blog of the week before a bumper bank holiday weekend...
Thu, Aug 26, 2021 08:58
Packed bike lanes London (screenshot London Cycles Twitter vid)
08:11
Egan Bernal shoots some hoops to unwind after a tough Vuelta stage

For some reason I don't think the Milwaukee Bucks (yes, I had to look that up) will be coming in for Egan Bernal this off-season. He got there in the end...

Ineos Grenadiers don't have a great record when trying out other sports...their training camp trip to the driving range was entertaining for all the wrong reasons.

Don't get me started on when they did that crossbar challenge...

And as for the time Tom Pidcock claimed to have run a 13.25 5k and triggered the entire running community in the process...stick to the day job, lads.

07:46
"If the infrastructure is there, people will cycle": Queues at every traffic light and packed bike lanes

How good does this look? Maybe not if you were hoping to zoom home early, but that's not the point. This clip is from just outside Parliament in Westminster and bang at the heart of an area packed with segregated cycling infrastructure.

EricEatsPickles (great name) is a regular in these parts and sang the praises of the infrastructure: "For 14 years my commute home from work, but what a transformation there's been. Actual prioritisation and protection, no mad dash across lanes before the metal hounds are let loose, safety in numbers."

What's more London Cycles took the video at around 6pm so speculated that quite a few people could have already headed home or might be on holiday in August - not bad for a reduced crowd.

If the weather's nice this bank holiday weekend then expect similar videos of people out enjoying their city in the sunshine to pop up early next week...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

