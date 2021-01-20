Support road.cc

Live blog

'Stick to the day job': Ineos Grenadiers show off their (lack of) golf skills; Sam Bennett stars in Now TV DublinBikes ad; TfL plans 'transformational' new segregated bike lane; Phil Gaimon's latest Everesting record attempt + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to keep you entertained on a wet and windy Wednesday...
Wed, Jan 20, 2021 08:58
18
Michal Kwiatkowski golf
13:55
13:37
Wilco Kelderman and Andreas Schillinger injury update following training camp incident where a car hit seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders
Wilco Kelderman (picture LaPresse, RCS Sport).JPG

Wilco Kelderman and Andreas Schillinger were two of the seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders hit by a car while out training near Lake Garda in Italy on Saturday. Kelderman fractured a vertebrae and sustained a concussion in the crash. The Dutch GC rider, who finished third at the Giro d'Italia in October, said on Instagram that his injuries will force him to take a few weeks off the bike. 

"Considering the circumstances, I'm doing fine, will be some weeks off to let the neck fracture heal up," Kelderman wrote. "One thing I know, I will fight back and come back strong. Also a speedy recovery to my Bora-Hansgrohe mates who were also involved in the accident."

Schillinger fractured several vertebrae and told radsport that he believes his helmet saved his life. "In my helmet you can see the cut from a chainring," the German explained. "The helmet saved my life. At the moment I can't imagine I'll be able to race again by then. I'm letting everything happen and waiting for the result from Hamburg. The most important thing is that I get pain-free again and for everything to heal completely."

Max Schachmann, Rüdiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer and Michael Schwarzmann were the other riders involved in the crash. Selig also suffered a concussion in the crash which Schillinger described as "unbelievable". "We were on a long, slightly downhill, straight at about 40-45kph. The car drove across the road without braking, and we didn't have a chance. I saw it, but the car was probably going 30-40kph.

"That was unbelievable, driving onto a big road without stopping. And at that moment, there was no other car driving on the other side of the road, so she hit us full on. After that, the woman was in full shock."

12:54
12:36
Phil Gaimon's latest Everesting record attempt

Phil Gaimon's attempt to reclaim the Everesting record ended when he pulled up after 5,500m of climbing. Still, a ridiculous ride from the former pro who covered the elevation in 4:34, and according to his Strava data hit top speeds of 92km/h on the descents...Gaimon did the attempt on a climb outside of Malibu near Los Angeles with an average gradient of 16 per cent for a little under a kilometre, which he climbed 43 times.

During last spring's shutdown pro riders looked for challenges closer to home which sparked a spate of Everesting attempts. Lachlan Morton and Alberto Contador both breaking the record in 2020. Sean Gardner holds the current record, climbing the equivalent 8,848m height of Mount Everest on a bike in 6 hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds.

Phil Gaimon Everesting attempt

 

12:09
The Tour 21 will see 25 amateur cyclists ride the full 2021 Tour de France route to raise £1 million for Cure Leukaemia
The Tour 21 team

The Tour 21 will be led by former England, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Nottingham Forest footballer Geoff Thomas. It will involve 25 amateur cyclists riding the full Tour de France route a week ahead of the pros with the aim of raising over one million pounds for national blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia. It is hoped the money can help fill the shortfall the chairty experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all funds raised will be invested into the national Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP). The national network of 12 blood cancer centres run potentially life-saving blood cancer clinical trials.

"This will be my fifth and final Tour de France cycling challenge since I was declared in remission from chronic myeloid leukaemia in 2005 and I am determined to ensure that this is the most successful and memorable of them all," Thomas said on the challenge.

11:19
'Stick to the day job': Ineos Grenadiers show off their (lack of) golf skills

Europe's Ryder Cup team shouldn't be too concerned about a late charge for selection from any of Ineos Grenadiers' riders based on this footage. Rumour has it Filippo Ganna, Pavel Sivakov and Michał Kwiatkowski are still be trying to hit the ball now. The team were letting off some steam at their training camp in Gran Canaria, so maybe we can forgive their efforts and put it down to fatigue...

It's not the first time the team's sporting abilities off the bike have been questioned. Remember this crossbar challenge from a couple of years back...Credit where it's due, Chris Lawless is actually quite good.

10:48
Tuesday's poll results: We asked if you wear a mask while cycling?
19/01/2021 live blog poll results

 

10:27
Manchester Velodrome urgent repairs approved, work will begin after the Tokyo Olympics to allow Team GB to continue to train at the facility
Manchester Velodrome Media Day 063

The BBC reports that urgent repairs to Manchester velodrome have been approved after a report found that investment was needed to prevent "catastrophic" damage. Architects reported that parts of the velodrome were "approaching the end of life" and that if the venue was forced to close then investment to Manchester would dry up with cycling events relocating to other UK cities. The council has said they will repair the National Cycling Centre to protect its long-term future and work is expected to start after the Tokyo Olympics so that Team GB can continue to train at the velodrome.

Lighting, seating, CCTV, suspended ceilings, lifts and trackside facilities are all due to be upgraded as part of the investment although a budget for the project has not been finalised.

09:58
Sam Bennett stars in Now TV DublinBikes ad

Poor Sam Bennett only wanted to go for a casual spin in the park... The advert was filmed as part of the launch of Now TV's DublinBikes, a newly rebranded hire bike service in the Irish capital. Ripped to shreds by a local for his outfit, bike, shoes, body fat percentage, glasses and riding speed...I guess winning the Tour de France points jersey doesn't count for much these days...

Compared to these five bizarre cycling adverts, Now TV's is pretty normal...

08:47
TfL outlines plans for 'transformational' new segregated bike lane

 Transport for London (TfL) has released these plans for a new cycle lane in Streatham, south London. The project includes building a 2 kilometre segregated route with new pedestrian crossings and changes to side road entry and exit rules. The route will also have new trees planted to make the infrastructure more attractive. In a consultation carried out by TfL, 83 per cent of respondents agreed that the proposals would make them feel safer cycling in the area. 70 per cent agreed with the same statement about walking.

Councillor for Lambeth, Claire Holland described the scheme as "transformational". "We know that many groups in society are underrepresented when it comes to using a cycle to get around," she said.

"And we know that the main barriers are accessibility and danger, real or perceived. Only by delivering transformational main road schemes like this one, together with area-wide low traffic neighbourhoods on our local streets, can we make Lambeth into a borough whereby everyone has access to affordable and safe mobility options."

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner added: "We are doing all we can to support the increased numbers of Londoners who are walking and cycling and help prevent a damaging car-led recovery from the pandemic."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

