'Stick to the day job': Ineos Grenadiers show off their (lack of) golf skills; Sam Bennett stars in Now TV DublinBikes ad; TfL plans 'transformational' new segregated bike lane; Phil Gaimon's latest Everesting record attempt + more on the live blog

Wilco Kelderman and Andreas Schillinger were two of the seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders hit by a car while out training near Lake Garda in Italy on Saturday. Kelderman fractured a vertebrae and sustained a concussion in the crash. The Dutch GC rider, who finished third at the Giro d'Italia in October, said on Instagram that his injuries will force him to take a few weeks off the bike.

"Considering the circumstances, I'm doing fine, will be some weeks off to let the neck fracture heal up," Kelderman wrote. "One thing I know, I will fight back and come back strong. Also a speedy recovery to my Bora-Hansgrohe mates who were also involved in the accident."

Schillinger fractured several vertebrae and told radsport that he believes his helmet saved his life. "In my helmet you can see the cut from a chainring," the German explained. "The helmet saved my life. At the moment I can't imagine I'll be able to race again by then. I'm letting everything happen and waiting for the result from Hamburg. The most important thing is that I get pain-free again and for everything to heal completely."

Max Schachmann, Rüdiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer and Michael Schwarzmann were the other riders involved in the crash. Selig also suffered a concussion in the crash which Schillinger described as "unbelievable". "We were on a long, slightly downhill, straight at about 40-45kph. The car drove across the road without braking, and we didn't have a chance. I saw it, but the car was probably going 30-40kph.

"That was unbelievable, driving onto a big road without stopping. And at that moment, there was no other car driving on the other side of the road, so she hit us full on. After that, the woman was in full shock."