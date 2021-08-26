Support road.cc

Magnus Cort wins Vuelta 2021 Stage 12 (Copyright ASO, PhotoGomezSport)

Vuelta Stage 12: Magnus Cort takes win – 24 hours after being pipped to the line

Dane takes fifth career stage win at Spanish Grand Tour, Odd Christian Eiking retains overall lead
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 26, 2021 16:50
0
Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo, caught a couple of hundred metres from the line yesterday, has won his second stage of this year’s Vuelta, and the fifth of his career, in Cordoba this afternoon.

The Dane’s victory today came after a four-man break was reeled in with less than one kilometre remaining of the 175km stage from Jaen, which featured two categorised climbs in the final third of the route.

The 28-year-old, winner of last week’s Stage 6 at Alto de la Montaña de Cullera, beat Team BikeExchange’s Michael Matthews and Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates to clinch victory today and make up for yesterday’s disappointment.

Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert retains the race lead by 58 seconds from Guillaume Martin of Cofidis, with defending champion Primoz Roglic a further 58 seconds back in third place overall.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

