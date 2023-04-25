Is stuffing a hydration pack down your jersey more aero? Joe Skipper reveals his latest radical triathlon bike setup

Not your average Joe position... Joe Skipper is a British pro triathlete, multiple Ironman champion and long-distance time trial specialist who began his triathlon career in 2010. However, he didn't finish Ironman Texas this weekend after taking a wrong turn whilst sporting his most recent time trial bike setup.

Skipper revealed his updated triathlon bike setup on his Argon 18 E-119 Tri+ Disc prior to Ironman Texas which took place on Saturday. He spoke in the MX Endurance podcast about how he wanted to go under four hours on the bike, which would mean averaging around 44 km/h.

He's no stranger to the wind tunnel, and in an attempt to achieve this average speed it's no wonder he pushed the limits by producing this radical aero position. However, Skipper took a wrong turn and went around 8km off the course, claiming he didn't see the signs...

> Check out the best aero road bikes 2023

The UCI and triathlon have different rules and regulations for time trial positions, with triathlon being the more relaxed of the two, but both of them banning the use of fairings.

The Ironman bike specifications state: "Fairings are prohibited. Any device added or blended into the structure that may decrease, or that has the effect of decreasing, resistance to air penetration, or that may artificially accelerate propulsion, such as a protective screen, fuselage form fairing or the like, is prohibited."

> Has aero gone too far? The most excessive cycling tech made to shave milliseconds

Looking at Skipper's position we can see that he's got water bottle fairings to close the gap between his forearms, biceps and head, another water bottle between his arms, and one that we would expect behind the saddle. This raises questions as it could be argued that the bottles are acting as fairings, but they are considered legal because bottles and cages are off-the-shelf parts.

And no, that's not Skipper's stomach... there appears to be a Camelbak hydration pack inside the front of his skinsuit, which has long been known to be advantageous after Frank Schleck used one in the decisive final time trial in the 2011 Criterium International.

At the time, according to Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Camelbak hydration pack may have resulted in the rider gaining two seconds per kilometre as a result of improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Skipper uses Revolver wheels and components, and the brand appears to be responsible for his handlebar setup. Revolver posted on Instagram saying that Skipper was holding a great position using its new "new Revolver Forearm Twin aero bottle mount system".

Revolver already offers a similar system with its Ergomono & Ergomono Split handlebars, which offer a shielded platform to mount a regular water bottle and cage. Prices start at an eye-watering £2,500.

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

Skipper was also seen racing in calf guards and short veloToze shoe covers. His bike also features the Revolver AEROTO disc brake rotor locking shields, which are said to improve airflow around disc brake rotors and cost £79 each.

What outrageous aero combinations have you seen? Let us know in the comments section below...