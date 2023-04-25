Rapha and Paul Smith unveil new limited edition collection

Iconic designer Paul Smith has again collaborated with Rapha to create a limited edition riding collection taking inspiration from the bright colours of the 1960s. The collaboration is aimed at "celebrating cycling's power to bring people together" featuring a range of riding accessories. Also from Rapha, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost pro team kits are now available to purchase.

Paul Smith and Rapha Founder Simon Mottram have been friends for decades, so this isn't the first time we've seen the designer collaborate with Rapha. A collection was last released in 2019 combining the mutual love of cycling and Smith's colourful stripes, and there has been numerous limited edition items released over the years – including a very rare 2007 'Grande Depart' retro jersey, that someone once wanted £10,000 for on eBay (there are still some listed, but now with a bargain £1,250 starting bid)

The limited edition 2023 collection takes inspiration from "the bold, bright and highly-detailed 1960s golden era of cycling jersey design", incorporating Paul Smith's trademark playful aesthetic with Rapha's performance focussed designs.

The designs feature the signature Paul Smith stripes and contrasting RCC stripe, as well as a leaping rabbit motif and reflective patch.

The range includes a long sleeve jersey, cap, shoes, socks and glasses in contrasting colourways, as well as an exclusive Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) jersey in the club’s "eye-catching blue".The contrasting colourways are said to represent the idea that historical racing jerseys had two versions - the physical, full-colour jersey and a monochrome one that fans would see on the TV or in the newspaper.

Paul Smith says: "I hope it shines with our love of the sport as well as our fascination with vintage cycling jerseys.”

The collection is available in both men's and women's in a blue colourway exclusive to RCC members and a black colourway which can be purchased from paulsmith.com. Prices for the items are:

Rapha + Paul Smith Classic Long Sleeve Jersey - £170

Rapha + Paul Smith Cap - £32

Rapha + Paul Smith Pro Team Socks - £20

Rapha + Paul Smith Pro Team Shoes - £295

Rapha + Paul Smith Pro Team Full Frame Glasses - £155

EF Pro Cycling team kits now available

Unveiled in January 2023, Rapha's 2023 EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost pro team kits are now available to purchase.

The Rapha and EF Pro Cycling partnership is in its fifth year and the 2023 design features different shades of pink across each jersey panel. Rapha says, "each shade of pink is a nod to the past, the present and future of the team, representing the evolution of the team as a whole."

The collection includes the Pro Team Jersey, Pro Team Bib Shorts for men and women and an all-new Pro Team Aero Jersey. It also includes a snood, Pro Team Socks, bucket hat, cap and musette. The Pro Team Aero Jersey is currently exclusive to this collection but will be available in the main collection in 2024. See the full collection and prices here.

What are your thoughts on this latest collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below...