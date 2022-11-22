Whoa! What do you think of the head tube on Adam Blythe’s gold Genesis?

Wow! Former professional road and track rider Adam Blythe has a new Genesis road bike and it’s certainly provoking comment, not just because of the gold leaf finish but also thanks to the bulbous head tube.
Adam Blythe rode for the likes of BMC Racing Team, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff and Lotto-Soudal in his cycling career before retiring from racing in 2019. He has since worked as a pundit on TV.
Unwrapping his new bike to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s Gold, he Tweeted “SPEECHLESS!!! @fatcreations have absolutely gone above what I expected this to look like!! 24k gold leaf bike baby!!! I can’t wait to get it up and running!!
“Thank you @genesisbikesuk for letting me go wild with this bike!! And if any of you were wondering what the extra part on the head tube is… the genius @robhayles1 added a little bit of carbon to hide my cables.
“LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!”
Rob Hayles is another former racer, of course – a double world champion and three-time Olympic medallist on the track, and a national champion on the road. These days he works with carbon, hence his involvement with this bike.
The frame appears to be a Genesis Zero Disc – a model that’s no longer in the range – that has had an extension up front. Although Blythe says that he loves the look, people on social media have been less complimentary.
We’ve got to say, though, that we’ve never seen anything like the head tube on Adam Blythe’s bike. It’s certainly distinctive.
Putting the head tube to one side, the other thing you can’t fail to notice about this bike is its goldness, and that extends to the frame, fork, stem, seat post and seat post clamp.
As mentioned in the Tweet, the 24-carat gold leaf finish has been created by Fatcreations, a Sussex-based company that has been responsible for countless stunning paintjobs over the years. The texture looks amazing close-up.
What do you reckon to a gold finish? Suitable for all or just those with a big win to their name? We’re talking about an Olympic or world title, here. And let us know what you think about the overall look of Adam Blythe’s Genesis.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
