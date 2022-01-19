Tory activist criticised for “anti-cyclist” and “jingoistic” opposition to new roundabout

A Conservative campaigner has been criticised for promoting “anti-cyclist” and “jingoistic” sentiments after he published a leaflet opposing the construction of what he termed a “European-style” roundabout at Rake Lane, North Tyneside.

Olly Scargill, who based his campaign for election to the South Jesmond ward last year on climate change and reducing pollution levels in the area, claimed that the Labour-controlled council planned to use Rake Lane “as a guinea pig for a European-style roundabout, which would give priority to cyclists.”

To illustrate his point Scargill’s leaflet featured an image of what appears to be Cambridge’s Fendon Road roundabout, which opened in 2020, with the flag of the European Union photoshopped in the middle.

The roundabout at Rake Lane will be the north-east’s first Dutch-style roundabout and forms part of North Tyneside Council’s wider plan to improve the area’s cycle network, including 14km of new bike routes across the borough.

With a cycle path running around the outside and zebra crossings at each exit, the roundabout prioritises cyclists and pedestrians over motorists.

> Work starts on UK's first truly Dutch-style roundabout next month

The roundabout also adheres to the Conservative government’s design guidance for cycle infrastructure, which states that “roundabouts with higher traffic flows and speeds should have protected space for cycling, both around the junction and on all approaches and exits, so that cyclists do not need to cycle in mixed traffic.”

Scargill, however, doesn’t seem aware of his own party’s policy. His leaflet reads: “I’m shocked by how little consultation has taken place on such a major proposal, which would mean vehicles would be forced to give way to both cyclists and pedestrians as they enter and exit the roundabout.

“These roundabouts have been trialled elsewhere in the country, resulting in driver confusion and collisions. Residents have called the roundabout a ‘killing zone’.

“Concerns have also been raised that the roundabout will make congestion worse, especially as development begins with Labour’s 3,000 new houses.”

This is shameless stuff from @N_TynesideTory, peddling misinformation, provoking anti-cyclist sentiments and jingoistic anti-European nonsense and, what's more, going against Tory national policies in support of #activetravel - you might want a word, @ToryCycling pic.twitter.com/yLUEUVyCI2 — Alison Stenning (@alisonstenning) January 18, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Scargill’s campaign to halt construction on the roundabout was met with a flurry of criticism.

“This is shameless stuff,” said Alison Stenning on Twitter. “Peddling misinformation, provoking anti-cyclist sentiments and jingoistic anti-European nonsense and, what's more, going against Tory national policies in support of active travel.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Apart from the fact that this type of design can be found in English design guidance and in turn is based on sound evidence, the jingoism makes it harder for everyone involved in trying to make streets safer. Utterly bizarre.”

Some, of course, saw the funny side: Jonathan tweeted that Scargill’s leaflet was the “EU and cycling anti-fandoms crossover event of the century”, while Harry was inspired to start a petition “to paint the EU flag on the centre of Dutch roundabout in Cambridge.”

Construction on the Rake Lane roundabout begins this week.