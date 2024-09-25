Strava adds 'Quick Edit' option to make it easier to edit and customise key details for your ride uploads

The latest update from Strava introduces the Quick Edit feature, aimed at streamlining the process of editing and sharing activity details. The update allows users to customise various activity details with just a couple of taps, such as the title and start time, and gives you the option to easily hide metrics like pace, heart rate and calories burned, if you decide that your data is to good (or bad) to share.

Following a series of recent feature launches, including Dark Mode, the route planning and activity recording app has today officially launched the Quick Edit feature; but some of you, like me, may have already noticed it in your Strava app, as it’s been in beta testing for a couple of months and was gradually rolled out to some users, according to Strava.

"With Quick Edit, Strava athletes can easily personalise their active journeys in just two taps – manage who sees an activity, hide specific workout data like start time, customise an activity title, hide their map and upload photos/videos", says Strava.

Editing your activities on Strava is nothing new and is already pretty simple, requiring you to locate the three dots in the top right and edit from there on the Strava phone app. However, Quick Edit allows you to customise key details with two taps and all in one place.

After uploading an activity to the Strava app, a pop-up appears allowing you to edit what Strava considers common activity details. You can control who sees the activity, hide specifics like start time, pace for runs and power for rides, adjust the title, hide the map, and upload photos or videos. While this could mean the road.cc news team will be disappointed that pros may be less likely to accidentally leak their power numbers, for everyone else it should allow for easier control over privacy and access to your uploads.

The feature could also be especially useful if you frequently make multiple changes to an activity. However, I used to find editing the titles of my rides simple enough, and now the pop-up appears partway through me changing the title. That said, I'm hoping this will be a smoother process once the official update is fully rolled out...

Some users on forums have also reported that it feels less intuitive than before. "The new pop-up style simple edits almost always requires me to do more work for something that used to be simple", one user commented.

However, opinions are mixed with another user sharing, "I recently learnt from my wife that Strava shows the following pop-up which allows her to quickly edit her latest activity, which is a feature I've been longing for for ages, as I've multiple bikes."

Zipporah Allen, Strava’s Chief Business Officer, says: “Each activity upload is a chance for Strava athletes to personalise their authentic story behind the effort. Quick Edit puts the power in the hands of our users to easily tailor what they share and how they connect with their community.”

If no changes are made on the Quick Edit screen, your default settings will apply automatically. For further customisation, the Advanced Edit option is still also available.

Is this a feature you've been waiting for? Let us know in the comments section below.

