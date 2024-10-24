"People think it's a joke but I'm serious": Top snooker pro to swap century breaks for disc brakes, wants to compete in Ironman by 2028... and he's jetting back to Mallorca during tournaments to train on his bike + more on the live blog

Snooker and Ironman triathlon, now that's a combination you don't hear about very often. Perhaps if this takes off we could ditch the swim for good and just require skinsuit-wearing superathletes to knock out a century break before proceeding to the bike leg?

Snooker's world number six, the 2023 world champion Luca Brecel has got everybody's attention by revealing he's spent not one hour on the practice table this month ahead of the Northern Ireland Open (where he beat He Guoqiang yesterday) because he has "different priorities" and is "really serious" about competing in Ironman by 2028. No, really. In fact, he's jetting into his ongoing snooker tournament on the day of matches, returning to Mallorca in between so he can keep up his training on a lovely looking Canyon...

"It's [Ironman] a really big ambition of mine," Brecel told the BBC. "Some people think it's a joke but I'm really serious about it. That's the main focus and Mallorca is a good environment to train, a lot of the pro cyclists go out there. I'm going to focus on cycling and running for the next two years and then I'll pick up swimming.

"A Belgian, Frederik van Lierde, won the Ironman World Championship in 2013 so I might ask him to coach me a little bit. That's on the cards. For me being in Mallorca is not really about the sunshine, it's about the temperature and it's a good environment to train.

"It's not about lying on the beach, I haven't seen the beach yet, it's all about training. I wouldn't have practised anyway if I had stayed here in Belfast but it's not always like this. Normally I'd just be at home, practise my hours every day, but I prefer it like this sometimes during the season, so it's not always the same."

Brecel also said that completing the Ironman in 2028 (with its 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle ride, and 26.2-mile run) "would give me much more of a buzz than winning the World Championship" in snooker.

"No disrespect to winning at the Crucible because that was amazing as well. Just to complete it would feel like a win. I would love to do it in Hawaii, but I don't mind where it is," he told Eurosport after yesterday's victory, before going on to explain his unconventional commute to the venue.

"The early flight this morning from Mallorca didn't help," he said. "Three hours, quite early, it was a rough flight as well. No excuses, but that's why I wasn't that sharp today.

"I need four to five years to be sharp for it [Ironman] and my whole life is built around that now. It's my goal and I will definitely make it one day. Ian Burns did it recently, not the full one but he inspired me. I have always loved running, I used to be a good runner so now I need to build it up again. Then my best friend got me into cycling, I have been doing a lot of time on the bike. I want to get good at those first and then perhaps in two years I will start the swimming training.

"I needed to lose weight – I have lost 11 kilos so far and I need to lose ten to 15 more. It would be good to be the first Ironman snooker player."

Watch out Kristian Blummenfelt, he's coming for you. Blummenfelt has backtracked on his plan to swap triathlon for a tilt at the Tour de France, which is just as well because, with Brecel swapping snooker for triathlon we would have had to find a pro cyclist to take up snooker to complete the sport-swap triangle... you've got more time on your hands now, Cav?