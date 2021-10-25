Insulate Britain confirms protesters sat in major London bike lane to stop motorists using it; Cav calls fan with Manx Missile tattoo; What does it take to be a pro?; Marginal pains; Belgian beef; Follow the sign; Pic of the week + more on the live blog

The fallout from Belgium's home World Championships continues...Jasper Stuyven, who finished fourth at the event in his home town of Leuven, has spoken to Het Nieuwsblad and shone further light on Remco Evenepoel's behaviour during and after the race.

Stuyven questioned those around the young Belgian and said he needs to learn when "he can and cannot say things". Milan San-Remo winner Stuyven also revealed the 21-year-old didn't turn up to a debrief in the days after the race.

"Everyone was there, except Remco," Stuyven explained. "He was aware, but didn't think it was necessary. I think that is a shame, especially because he thought it necessary to say things on TV. That stuck with some of us. I think that Remco should sometimes be slowed down by his entourage. He still has to learn when he can and cannot say things. Also, a super-strong rider – which he certainly is – should realise that some things should remain internal.

"In the first place, he should have ridden a different race. What he did – ride full in the early break, gesticulate and be omnipresent until the final started – any sub-topper can do. But even if he had spared himself, he would never have ridden away from Alaphilippe."

Last week, Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx downplayed talk he dislikes Evenepoel, insisting he's a big fan and doubling down on his assertion that the young talent should not have been selected for Belgium's team when the goal was solely to help Wout van Aert. Evenepoel raised eyebrows by attacking early in the race, going in the breakaway and subsequently getting dropped when the group returned to the peloton.