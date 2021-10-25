Five cool things coming soon from Wilier, Camelbak, Topeak, Effetto and Pactimo

There's no denying it's been quite wet out there lately... we've got lots of warm gear and waterproof layers we've been testing though, and will continue to as the temperature keeps on dropping, but aside from all that clothing, here's some other neat bits we've been out testing recently...

£99.99

Topeak has packed a complete tubeless tyre repair and CO2 inflation kit into a compact under the top tube bag. This single compartment velcro-mounted organiser for road riders and tourers is waterproof, made from 1000 Denier Nylon and has a waterproof zipper.

The repair kit itself includes a Tubi 11 tool, Power Lever X, 3x 3.5mm x 5cm tyre repair plugs, AirBooster CO2 inflator, as well as space for two 16g CO2 cartridges and a 700 x 40c tube. Stuart Kerton has been testing this sleek repair kit and his verdict is coming soon…

www.extrauk.co.uk

£50

This is Effetto’s anti-pinch-flat insert for tubeless tyres, for absorbing impacts to protect the tyre and rim. The Tyre Invader is flat and so, according to Effetto, it will come into play only when needed, unlike round inserts that are compressed quite often during normal riding.

Made from high density EVA, Effetto explains that the material can resist heavy impacts with very little damage. EVA also has a closed-cell structure that Effetto claims cannot absorb any sealant. Added to that, the cut-outs of the Tyre Invader are said to allow the sealant to easily move around, to make sure punctures can be quickly fixed. It’s available in four sizes for tyre widths from 20mm to 50mm. Liam Cahill has these fitted on his wheels and his thoughts are coming soon…

www.upgradebikes.co.uk

£150

Designed for commuters, this 30 litre capacity bag comes packed with a separate laptop compartment with a weatherproof sleeve, side pockets for bottles, a helmet carrier, light loop and 360 degree reflectivity. An adjustable Command Centre Harness is also included and is said to secure at-hand essentials, keeping them organised for quick access on-the-fly.

Camelbak says its Air Support Back Panel promotes maximum ventilation and keeps air moving to the hottest zones of the back, while the removable waist belt offers a customised fit with extra stability. Liam Cahill has been heading to the office sporting this commuter bag and his full report is coming soon…

www.camelbak.co.uk

£8,680

The Italian bike brand recently revealed its new lightweight bike that’s designed for everything from all-road riding to gravel racing, and takes tyres up to 42mm wide. Wilier claims weights of 950g (± 5%) for the frame and 415g (± 5%) for the fork, that both use the same carbon mix found in Wilier’s existing Filante SLR and 0 SLR road race bikes.

At the front end you’ve got the gravel monocoque J-Bar with a split, V-shaped stem section and flared drops. These aero bars tip the scales at a claimed weight of 390g (± 5%, 430 x 95 version). Mat Brett has had the pleasure of testing this fast new off-roader and his full review is landing on the site soon…

wilier.com

£158

Here’s one rainy day essential option for you... cut in an aero fit to minimise flapping and movement while riding, the lightweight, DWR laminated fabric of Pactimo’s rain cape comes with 4-way mechanical stretch. The knit outer fabric also makes this cape soft to the touch and quiet, especially when compared to hard shells with similar waterproof capabilities, claims Pactimo.

This fabric is combined with 37.5 Technology which, according to Pactimo, attracts humidity and then uses your own body heat to rapidly transfer that moisture away from the interior through the ultra-breathable membrane. Testing out this interesting tech is Iwein Dekoninck; his verdict is on the way soon…

www.pactimo.co.uk

