Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Cyclist in Alaska survives being charged and mauled by brown bear

Cyclist in Alaska survives being charged and mauled by brown bear

Victim kicked out at animal during attack thought to have been sparked by bike’s motion
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Oct 25, 2021 13:03
0

A cyclist in Alaska has survived being chased and mauled by brown bear, with the motion of his bicycle believed to have sparked the animal’s aggressive behaviour.

According to Alaska State Troopers the man was riding his bike close to the Jack River when he noticed the bear around 30 feet from him, reports the Daily Beast.

When the bear began running towards him, he jumped off his bike and started shouting at in an unsuccessful attempt to scare it off.

However, the animal, believed to weigh around 500 pounds – for comparison, that’s more or less the combined weights of the boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ahead of their heavyweight world title fight earlier this month – continued to approach the man.

The cyclist – who had a gun but chose not to use the weapon – dropped to the ground and covered his head, and kicked out at the bear, which hit him on his lower right leg and mauled him before heading back off the trail the same way it had come.

After the attack, the wounded rider, who had earlier noticed bear tracks in the snow, went to a road nearby and called a friend, who drove him to a medical practice, where he underwent treatment for “puncture wounds and a laceration.”

Earlier this year, a grizzly bear was shot dead in Montana three days after it killed 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan, who was on a bikepacking trip.

> Grizzly bear that killed bikepacking cyclist in Montana shot dead

The victim, a nurse from California, was dragged from her tent and mauled to death during the attack which happened in July.

Brown bear
Bear Attack
Alaska
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments