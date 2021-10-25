Near Miss of the Day 647: Driver squeezes cyclist into kerb

A driver squeezing a cyclist into a kerb outside Royston Station in Hertfordshire is what we have in our Near Miss of the Day series today, with the rider saying that poor infrastructure was also partly to blame.

John, who posted the video to YouTube, said: “Whilst this was telegraphed right from the point when the van signals to turn right, there was a weary inevitability of at least one of the following drivers not being able to see beyond the end of their bonnet and creating an easily preventable situation.

“This also demonstrates that poor cycle infrastructure, in this case a narrow cycle lane that disappears just where you need it, can cause more problems than it solves.

“Not reported as driver apologised and no damage done apart from a bit of a scratch from my bar end to her quarter panel,” he concluded, adding that the driver will “hopefully be a bit more aware in future.”

