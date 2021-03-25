Near Miss of the Day 560: Overtaking driver hits cyclist’s elbow – and has no idea (includes swearing)

A driver whose wing mirror struck a cyclist on the elbow had no idea how closely he had overtaken the rider in the latest video featured in our (not so) Near Miss of the Day series.

The cyclist on the receiving end of the incident on Maidstone Road, Rochester was road.cc reader Tom, who told us: “I had a close enough pass with a driver twatting my elbow on Monday. Otherwise, a nice ride.

“I haven't reported it to the police because rightly so, he hit me, but he stopped and apologised.

“I feel like I shit him up a bit and that could have been all he needed,” Tom added.

