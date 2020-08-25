London cycle lanes turned into rivers by Storm Francis (and poor drainage); Bora-Hansgrohe withdraws from Bretagne Classic due to positive coronavirus test; Another veiny cyclist's leg pic + more on the live blog

🇫🇷 #BretagneClassic We'll be lining up at the @GrandPrixPlouay this morning. Here's what it'll entail: 📍Plouay ➡️ Plouay

🚩 Start 09:45

🏁 Finish ca. 16:00

🛣️ 248km pic.twitter.com/ivlEwXTARy — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) August 25, 2020

📝 UPDATE: BORA - hansgrohe withdraws team from the Bretagne Classic due to positive COVID-19 test. Read more here: https://t.co/Zdn9GgFhBM pic.twitter.com/TNxRvckQgz — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) August 25, 2020

Two hours ago, Bora-Hansgrohe took to Twitter to announce that they were lining up for the French one-day race later on today... and now, they've been forced to withdraw due to a positive coronavirus test on the team.

The rider hasn't been named yet, with a statement saying: "One of the team’s riders received a positive result from the 3-day test after a negative 6-day test. As a result, BORA-Hansgrohe has withdrawn the entire team from the race. All necessary measures for contact tracing have been initiated immediately.

"We received the positive result this morning and reacted immediately. The team cannot participate in the race. All team members who have been in direct contact with the rider will go into self-isolation according to official regulations. The affected rider is asymptomatic and displays no signs of illness.”

The riders in Bora's Bretagne Classic squad were Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Drucker, Oscar Gatto, Patrick Gamper, Jay McCarthy and Ide Schelling.