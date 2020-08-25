Support road.cc

London cycle lanes turned into rivers by Storm Francis (and poor drainage); Bora-Hansgrohe withdraws from Bretagne Classic due to positive coronavirus test; Another veiny cyclist's leg pic + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Aug 25, 2020 09:52
0
10:37
Chris Boardman back on ITV for Tour de France

Mr Boardman is a very busy man nowadays, but presumably remote working means he can offer up the time to give us some pearls of wisdom during this year's rescheduled Tour de France. Fellow former pros David Millar, Dame Sarah Storey, Dani Rowe and Peter Kennaugh also join the commentary team. 

09:14
Bora-Hansgrohe rider receives positive COVID-19 test, team withdraws from Bretagne Classic

Two hours ago, Bora-Hansgrohe took to Twitter to announce that they were lining up for the French one-day race later on today... and now, they've been forced to withdraw due to a positive coronavirus test on the team.

The rider hasn't been named yet, with a statement saying: "One of the team’s riders received a positive result from the 3-day test after a negative 6-day test. As a result, BORA-Hansgrohe has withdrawn the entire team from the race. All necessary measures for contact tracing have been initiated immediately.

"We received the positive result this morning and reacted immediately. The team cannot participate in the race. All team members who have been in direct contact with the rider will go into self-isolation according to official regulations. The affected rider is asymptomatic and displays no signs of illness.”

The riders in Bora's Bretagne Classic squad were Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Drucker, Oscar Gatto, Patrick Gamper, Jay McCarthy and Ide Schelling. 

08:44
London cycleways turn to 'swimways' as torrential rain batters the capital

Although many saw the funny side, London Cycling Campaign say the scenes flag up some serious points about the design of cycling infrastructure and drainage. Kingston Cycling Campaign added: "Unfortunately it's a long standing problem here. Before the segregation the water would have been covering a similar width of green London Cycle Network paint instead. Needs more drains."

Hopefully the storm will pass fairly soon, or London's cycling network might end up looking like this...

08:37
Another weird veiny cyclist's leg photo, this time from NTT's Ben King
ben king leg - screenshot via ben king instagram story 25 august.PNG

Almost as weird as the legs themselves, is that pro cyclists feel the need to share photos of them on social media. The latest is from Ben King, with the 31-year-old American taking to his Instagram stories to ask followers if his leg is 'strong' or 'weird and gross'... what do we reckon?

See Pawel Poljanski and Jose Joaquin Rojas for other notable examples from the weird veiny leg archive. 

08:33
This 'e-bike' looks like a bargain...
diy e-bike facebook marketplace.PNG

Important to stress that it's for 'spares or repairs' only. For £40, we'd be tempted to buy and see if we could make it work somehow...

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

