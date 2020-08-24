Jail for speeding driver who killed Cambridge cyclist

A Cambridgeshire driver who had just overtaken another car at speed when he struck and killed a cyclist has been jailed for three years.
Miles Polite, aged 28 and from Burwell, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of 44 year old cyclist Stewart Milne from Cambridge.
The fatal crash happened at around 10.20pm on the evening of 12 December 2017 on Trumpington High Street, at the junction with Maris Lane.
Polite, who stopped at the scene and called emergency services, told a call handler: “I hit the guy, he was going across the pedestrian crossing but it was a green light.”
Mr Milne, a father of three and a keen cyclist, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries two days later.
In an interview at the roadside, Polite told police officers that he “might have been going a bit too fast.”
Subsequent enquiries revealed that he would have been driving at around 45mph in a 30mph zone.
Witnesses also told officers that shortly before the crash, Polite, who was driving a yellow Ford Focus, had overtaken another vehicle at speed by entering a right turn-only lane.
Besides the jail sentence, Polite has also been banned from driving for four and a half years.
PC Sean Redman of Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “This is an incredibly tragic case which sadly resulted in the death of a man who has left behind a loving partner and young family.
“At the time of the collision, it was dark and rainy and Polite was driving over the designated speed limit.
“This highlights just how vital it is for motorists drive to the conditions of the road in order to prevent awful instances like this from occurring.”
He added: “We attend incidents of this nature far too regularly and I would encourage all road users to share the road and always drive in accordance of the law.”
I'm not saying that both are equivalent but you state that using a phone is "perfectly safe". I am just pointing out that many drivers used the...
That's a great help Kkam84. I will get in contact. Regards Neil
I always thought this one was a good trump bicycle related thing.
When did a range topping bike build like wot the pros ride ever not cost 10 grand? No one's forced to buy it, it's certainly not for me. I'd rather...
I have been very happy with my Topeak Turbibooster X....
Totally stupid driving for attempting an overtake at all there. And for not then aborting it when the road ran out, but instead still cutting into...
I have no idea whether or not there is any cross-compatibility, but would motorcycle panniers be an option?
ISM saddle sounds like the way to go. I've got one and it works well but did take a bit of fiddling about to get the right position. From memory I...
Are they rim brakes? The mavics wear a bit with rim ones. Also the spline for the rear sprockets is aluminium, so hard to get them off.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-53891104 The BBC article on this one