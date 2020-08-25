Near Miss of the Day 462: Maserati driver zooms past cyclist in "blink-and-you’ll-miss-it" close pass

A road.cc reader has shared the moment he was given a "blink-and-you’ll-miss-it" close pass by a Maserati driver on a stretch of road that he says was used by motorists to drive their cars at speed during lockdown.

Richard, who submitted the footage, told us: "Here’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment by a Maserati on the Beachy Head road near Eastbourne.

"He had the whole other side of the road to use but chose to do this at speed.

"During lockdown this stretch of road (which is popular with cyclists) became the focus of boy racers as it was relatively empty apart from cyclists.

"Unfortunately a lot of them are still using it as their playground despite an increased police presence."

He added: "This incident was reported to [Sussex Police's] Operation Crackdown and an advisory letter has been sent."

