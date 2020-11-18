Support road.cc

Shane Sutton raised concern about reputation of Chris Froome's coach in 2012 meeting with Dave Brailsford; Pub Landlord backs LTNs; Daughter of man killed while cycling joins forces with police to release heart-wrenching video + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 09:20
Chris Froome Vuelta (screenshot)
11:13
Flandrien Challenge
Oude Kwaremont.JPG

As if you needed another excuse to make a post-COVID 19 trip to Flanders to take on the beastly cobbled bergs... have you got what it takes to become a true Flandrien? This is the question Cycling Flanders are asking with their new Strava challenge. The Flandrien Challenge involves 59 segments up the most famous climbs and cobbles, all to be completed within 72 hours. Those successful will see their name engraved in stone, immortalised on the Wall of Fame at the Ronde van Vlaanderen museum in Oudenaarde. 

The challenge can be completed at any time and Cycling in Flanders have created three suggested routes for you to take in all 59 segments. Take it on if you think you're hard enough.

10:36
Brooks announce new Scape collection of bikepacking bags
Brooks Scape collection (Copyright © 2020 Selle Royal Spa)

Brooks new Scape range of bikepacking bags has been designed to "provide versatile and strong travel bags for bicycling adventurers." Each of the ten models will provide versatility while also being able to withstand the worst conditions the elements can throw at you. Brooks says: "The IPX4 certified construction means you can be confident your belongings will remain dry even in heavy rain." The collection ranges from compact handlebar pouches and saddle bags through to frame bags and panniers.

Why not read our review of one of Brooks' previous touring panniers, the Land's End Rear Pannier, here.

10:12
Daughter of man killed by a van driver has joined forces with Cleveland Police to record an emotional

As part of Road Safety Week, Cleveland Police recorded an emotional video capturing the human cost of fatalities on our roads. Laura Waistell recorded this tribute to her father Michael who was killed by a van driver while cycling to work in July. William Lee Stallard was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Stallard did not stop after colliding with the 58-year-old.

Cleveland Police Force hopes Laura's video can highlight the human cost of fatalities. Inspector Jamie Bell, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "Since the end of lockdown we have seen an unusually high number of fatal collisions, particularly involving those on two wheels.

"None of us want people to suffer these tragedies, so we’re encouraging people to be more aware of vulnerable road users, and in particular those on two wheels. We also want to tackle perceptions; everyone has the same right to use the road safely and everyone needs to be accountable for their actions and so we’re launching a road code for everyone to remember; which is: readiness and observation avoids danger (ROAD).

"Laura Waistell has kindly joined our campaign to help us highlight the devastating impact that road related deaths can have on families. The ripple effect on them is immeasurable. I’d like to thank Laura for joining our campaign and helping us get our message across to all road users."

09:33
Pub Landlord backs LTNs

The impact on local businesses has been a common objection to LTNs but it seems one Pub landlord is pretty happy with less traffic in Chiswick's residential areas. Replying on Twitter to a post suggesting to ease congestion in Chiswick access should be given to cars on streets nearby, Al Murray simply replied: "no thanks."

09:05
Shane Sutton raised concern about reputation of Chris Froome's coach in 2012
chris froome 2

Shane Sutton raised a concern to Dave Brailsford about the reputation of Chris Froome's coach during a meeting in 2012, a medical tribunal has heard. Matt Lawton of The Times reports that yesterday the Dr Richard Freeman medical tribunal heard that during an interview with Brailsford and Team Sky head of medical Dr Steve Peters in 2012, Sutton was asked if he had ever been involved in doping or buying or supplying banned drugs. Sutton replied "no" but did share a concern about Froome when asked to share any wider concerns he may have about doping in the team.

Mary O'Rourke QC read that Sutton had referred to "Chris Froome going to Italy on a motorbike" and his relationship with "Bobby" (Julich), a former team-mate of Lance Armstrong who Froome was seeking time trialling advice from. It was not suggested that Froome had doped for any of his seven Grand Tour victories including four Tour de France titles, just that Sutton had been uncomfortable with Froome's relationship with Julich.

Team Sky staff were asked to sign a declaration to confirm they'd never been involved in cheating in the sport. This led to the departure of Julich, Sean Yates and Steven De Jongh.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

