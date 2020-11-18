Shane Sutton raised concern about reputation of Chris Froome's coach in 2012 meeting with Dave Brailsford; Pub Landlord backs LTNs; Daughter of man killed while cycling joins forces with police to release heart-wrenching video + more on the live blog

The daughter of a man killed by a van driver as he cycled to work in Hartlepool has joined forces with police to raise awareness of cyclists & motorcyclists on the roads. Watch the full video here: https://bit.LG/2lH0riU

As part of Road Safety Week, Cleveland Police recorded an emotional video capturing the human cost of fatalities on our roads. Laura Waistell recorded this tribute to her father Michael who was killed by a van driver while cycling to work in July. William Lee Stallard was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Stallard did not stop after colliding with the 58-year-old.

Cleveland Police Force hopes Laura's video can highlight the human cost of fatalities. Inspector Jamie Bell, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "Since the end of lockdown we have seen an unusually high number of fatal collisions, particularly involving those on two wheels.

"None of us want people to suffer these tragedies, so we’re encouraging people to be more aware of vulnerable road users, and in particular those on two wheels. We also want to tackle perceptions; everyone has the same right to use the road safely and everyone needs to be accountable for their actions and so we’re launching a road code for everyone to remember; which is: readiness and observation avoids danger (ROAD).

"Laura Waistell has kindly joined our campaign to help us highlight the devastating impact that road related deaths can have on families. The ripple effect on them is immeasurable. I’d like to thank Laura for joining our campaign and helping us get our message across to all road users."