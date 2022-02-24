Cycle lane hit-and-run; Girls just wanna have fundamentally safe cycling infrastructure; ECHELONS; New kit; Number-crunching + more on the live blog

A road.cc reader submitted this to us for our Near Miss of the Day series, but unfortunately, as you can see in the clip, it's definitely not a near miss...

> Near Miss of the Day 720: Impatient driver almost causes collision with oncoming vehicle on steep climb

Commuting home from work using the segregated cycle lane, the rider saw the BMW driver approaching the junction but said he thought they were slowing down to let him pass.

Instead, the driver kept moving forward, colliding with the back of the cyclist's bike and sending him flying out into the road, which was fortunately empty at the time.

The driver did not stop at the scene, leaving the road.cc reader injured in the road.

"Of course I reported it to police," he said. "Hopefully they’ll catch them. I had bruises on my right-hand side hip, and my neck and shoulders hurt. I'm still on codeine after two weeks.

"The bike shifters, rear derailleur, saddle are badly scratched and I had to order new ones to replace them. There's also some more minor damage."

Was this just a case of bad driving? Or is there a more fundamental problem with that style of cycle lane putting riders, and people waiting for buses, in danger?

Back in September, over in Cork, we featured a video from a similar cycle lane where a cyclist narrowly avoided a collision with two motorists while using the new lane for the first time.

Like in today's video, the collision almost occurred at the point where the lane passed through the junction with a side road where motorists would turn out onto the main road...