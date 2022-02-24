Support road.cc

Live blog

Cycle lane hit-and-run; Girls just wanna have fundamentally safe cycling infrastructure; ECHELONS; New kit; Number-crunching + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Feb 24, 2022 09:01
11:41
Special edition tyres and accessories from Pas Normal Studios and Pirelli
2022 Pas Normal Studios x Pirelli

Copenhagen-based technical apparel brand Pas Normal Studios has teamed up with Italian tyre specialists Pirelli for a special edition collection of tyres and accessories. 

The release consists of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR-tyre, available in 26mm and 28mm widths, complete with Pas Normal Studios branding and the classic signature yellow Pirelli logo. "It’s a bit more of an all-rounder than the SL version, with increased puncture protection, but retains the same levels of excellent grip and rolling resistance," Stu said when he reviewed the tyre for us. "It's a race tyre for those who don't race, if you like."

> Pirelli P Zero Race TLR

There’s also a Pas Normal Studios x Pirelli t-shirt, bidon, socks, a cap and musette, all in black and white. 

2022 Pas Normal Studios x Pirelli

Pas Normal Studios is also offering an exclusive opportunity to take part in the Strade Bianche. The competition to win a ticket to the sportive as well as complimentary Pas Normal Studios kit runs until 27 February 7pm - you can enter here.

11:35
New collection from La Passione prioritises performance and comfort
2022 La Passione Striver collection

La Passione launches the all-new Striver Collection which is said to improve on the technical features present in the brand’s PSN range, and aims to balance performance with comfort. 

The Striver Jersey (£106) features sleeves which are now made with a new raglan construction, which La Passione says, "guarantees an optimal fit for different physical frames, from the most muscular to the most petite, managing to fit perfectly without being too tight". 

2022 La Passione Striver collection

The Striver Bib Shorts (£148) use a new "strong and highly compressive lycra" along with a special ribbed fabric that’s claimed to be highly breathable and, according to La Passione, improves stability in the abdominal/core area. 

The shorts are also said to be particularly suitable for long hours in the saddle (from four to seven hours), thanks to the multi-density Elastic Interface pad.

uk.lapassione.cc 

11:32
Number-crunching
10:17
Just bad driving or is there a wider problem with this style of cycle lane? Cycle lane hit-and-run

A road.cc reader submitted this to us for our Near Miss of the Day series, but unfortunately, as you can see in the clip, it's definitely not a near miss...

> Near Miss of the Day 720: Impatient driver almost causes collision with oncoming vehicle on steep climb

Commuting home from work using the segregated cycle lane, the rider saw the BMW driver approaching the junction but said he thought they were slowing down to let him pass.

Instead, the driver kept moving forward, colliding with the back of the cyclist's bike and sending him flying out into the road, which was fortunately empty at the time.

The driver did not stop at the scene, leaving the road.cc reader injured in the road. 

"Of course I reported it to police," he said. "Hopefully they’ll catch them. I had bruises on my right-hand side hip, and my neck and shoulders hurt. I'm still on codeine after two weeks.

"The bike shifters, rear derailleur, saddle are badly scratched and I had to order new ones to replace them. There's also some more minor damage."

Was this just a case of bad driving? Or is there a more fundamental problem with that style of cycle lane putting riders, and people waiting for buses, in danger?

Back in September, over in Cork, we featured a video from a similar cycle lane where a cyclist narrowly avoided a collision with two motorists while using the new lane for the first time.

Like in today's video, the collision almost occurred at the point where the lane passed through the junction with a side road where motorists would turn out onto the main road...

09:50
09:25
ECHELONS

Easy sprint stage at UAE Tour? Errr nope. The wind had other ideas this morning... 

08:49
Girls just wanna have fundamentally safe cycling infrastructure

Fun fact: 80s pop classic 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' was actually a coded message about the need for safe cycling infrastructure. Cyndi Lauper really was ahead of her time.

Really? No, but this tweet has gone semi-viral amongst the cycling social media community...

 So how does the rest of the song go?

Although, depending on who you ask, the answer of whether it's fundamentally safe cycling infrastructure or protected bike lanes can change. Potato, potato...I guess...

