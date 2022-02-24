Cycle lane hit-and-run; Girls just wanna have fundamentally safe cycling infrastructure; ECHELONS; New kit; Number-crunching + more on the live blog

Special edition tyres and accessories from Pas Normal Studios and Pirelli
Copenhagen-based technical apparel brand Pas Normal Studios has teamed up with Italian tyre specialists Pirelli for a special edition collection of tyres and accessories.
The release consists of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR-tyre, available in 26mm and 28mm widths, complete with Pas Normal Studios branding and the classic signature yellow Pirelli logo. "It’s a bit more of an all-rounder than the SL version, with increased puncture protection, but retains the same levels of excellent grip and rolling resistance," Stu said when he reviewed the tyre for us. "It's a race tyre for those who don't race, if you like."
There’s also a Pas Normal Studios x Pirelli t-shirt, bidon, socks, a cap and musette, all in black and white.
Pas Normal Studios is also offering an exclusive opportunity to take part in the Strade Bianche. The competition to win a ticket to the sportive as well as complimentary Pas Normal Studios kit runs until 27 February 7pm - you can enter here.
11:35
New collection from La Passione prioritises performance and comfort
La Passione launches the all-new Striver Collection which is said to improve on the technical features present in the brand’s PSN range, and aims to balance performance with comfort.
The Striver Jersey (£106) features sleeves which are now made with a new raglan construction, which La Passione says, "guarantees an optimal fit for different physical frames, from the most muscular to the most petite, managing to fit perfectly without being too tight".
The Striver Bib Shorts (£148) use a new "strong and highly compressive lycra" along with a special ribbed fabric that’s claimed to be highly breathable and, according to La Passione, improves stability in the abdominal/core area.
The shorts are also said to be particularly suitable for long hours in the saddle (from four to seven hours), thanks to the multi-density Elastic Interface pad.
