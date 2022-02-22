Near Miss of the Day 720: Impatient driver almost causes collision with oncoming vehicle on steep climb

Slogging up a 14 per cent berg can be hard enough without an impatient motorist rushing an overtake and almost causing a head-on collision with another road user...
Gordon regularly uploads examples of bad driving he experiences while out riding in Wiltshire, including this clip from last November on Chetcombe Bottom, near Mere, of a motorist who just could not wait to see what was around that blind corner.
Instead, taking a guess it might be clear, they overtook, only to soon see another vehicle coming down the hill.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.
Indeed, although I'm using my Garmin, I'm using an old smart phone with a Giffgaff PAYG sim to use as my cycling phone. I use the Follow my ride on...
The stats are from procyclingstats Does the 525 include 'wins' in end of season crits and the like, which wouldn't be included in PCC's rankings?
It might be relevant. I wondered if it had all started if the cyclist had used the lane on the right to go around the car.
Then why not open the class up completely and allow proper aerodynamics 0 instead of small dinosaur lids? Maybe allow recumbents to take part?
"Fore"!!!!! "Cough"!!!!
Clearly an overabundence of common sense in Colorado/Idaho....
Same here, at least with the SK 43s. That said, with decent sealent (Orange Endurance) I didn't have too many problems. Don't know if the newer...
As bawjaws rightly says, the Prime mount has the option to fit a finned GoPro mount underneath as does the faceplate mounted version. There's also...
That has to be entrapment, since he only fell the wrong side of the covid law when he complied with the officer's instruction to stop.
Off topic but clearly that's why so many government MPs felt Owen Patterson was unfairly treated. After all who legislates for the legislators? ...