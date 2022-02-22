Near Miss of the Day 720: Impatient driver almost causes collision with oncoming vehicle on steep climb

Slogging up a 14 per cent berg can be hard enough without an impatient motorist rushing an overtake and almost causing a head-on collision with another road user...

Gordon regularly uploads examples of bad driving he experiences while out riding in Wiltshire, including this clip from last November on Chetcombe Bottom, near Mere, of a motorist who just could not wait to see what was around that blind corner.

Instead, taking a guess it might be clear, they overtook, only to soon see another vehicle coming down the hill.

The Volkswagen driver reacted quickly to avoid the overtaking Škoda driver, slamming on the brakes to escape a crash.

Gordon said the police uploading procedure was too complicated "and I doubt they would bother anyway".

Unfortunately he also reported "close passing or badly parked is quite normal here for a small town" and sent us another clip to prove the point..."other things on their mind?"

