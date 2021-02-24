"Boss, can I get this bike?": Polite bike thief wearing face mask told where to go; Jeremy Vine gives black cab driver benefit of the doubt but who was in the wrong?; Save disused railways + more on the live blog

It was nice of this would-be thief to ask before trying to nab a bike...Adhering to Covid regs too by wearing a face mask, what a stand-up young person...

The person who sent this video suggested the thief tries stealing a bike they can reach the pedals on next time...Approaching the cyclist, the child asks where he's from to get him to stop before a fairly uncommitted effort at getting the bike. "Nah, you're alright," before riding away at a leisurely pace adds to the comedy scene.

"If only he had cleats and was 6'3 he could have ridden it. Oh and knew what fixed is! He would have crashed it five meters away," our cyclist joked. He added that he saw the child with a group of adults who shouted to him before the youngster was sent in moments later...