"Boss, can I get this bike?": Polite bike thief wearing face mask told where to go; Jeremy Vine gives black cab driver benefit of the doubt but who was in the wrong?; Save disused railways + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Feb 24, 2021 08:49
Polite bike theft
"Boss, can I get this bike?": Polite bike thief wearing face mask told where to go

It was nice of this would-be thief to ask before trying to nab a bike...Adhering to Covid regs too by wearing a face mask, what a stand-up young person...

The person who sent this video suggested the thief tries stealing a bike they can reach the pedals on next time...Approaching the cyclist, the child asks where he's from to get him to stop before a fairly uncommitted effort at getting the bike. "Nah, you're alright," before riding away at a leisurely pace adds to the comedy scene.

"If only he had cleats and was 6'3 he could have ridden it. Oh and knew what fixed is! He would have crashed it five meters away," our cyclist joked. He added that he saw the child with a group of adults who shouted to him before the youngster was sent in moments later...

Campaign to save disused railways for future active travel routes
Jaapston Bridge (Credit Allan Ogg)

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition objecting to Highways England's plans to demolish 100 disused railway bridges. Campaigners say the bridges could form future rail or active travel routes. Highways England intends to demolish up to 480 between now and 2030 with 115 bridges and tunnels already marked for phase one of the project. 

An appraisal by The HRE Group, an alliance of engineers, cycling campaigners and greenway developers, found that roughly a third of the structures are already proposed for reuse as new cycle paths, reopened railways or heritage lines. Further information obtained through Freedom of Information Acts found that 55 (48%) of the bridges have not failed their assessments and 24 (21%) are regarded as fit for purpose.

Gordon Masterton is chair of the Institution of Civil Engineers' Panel for Historical Engineering Works. He explained that the bridges and tunnels could play a key part in transitioning to a greener future. "Disused railways offer unique opportunities; many have already been repurposed through iconic active travel routes, enjoyed by millions of people every year," Masterton said. "The value of existing infrastructure must be recognised as we evolve to greener modes of transport. Walking and cycling greatly benefit our health, wellbeing and the environment, and we need to build on the uptake seen during the first lockdown by creating more safe space."

Jeremy Vine gives black cab driver benefit of the doubt

Jeremy Vine's left this one up to us to decide if the taxi driver was in the wrong here. Clearly the broadcaster had right of way, although it sounds like he has some sympathy for the driver considering the road Jeremy came out of is one-way, except for the cycle lane which had roadworks. On the other hand, Vine also showed a picture of the sign telling drivers to give way to oncoming cyclists... certainly not the worst London cycling clip he's shared...Two weeks ago he shared this clip of a driver blaring his horn as he passed, only to get stopped at the next set of lights...Or how about the motorist driving in the Hyde Park cycle lane...

Some have even suggested that Jeremy was in the wrong for cycling up a one-way street when the cycle lane is closed. That point has been rebutted by Vine who says the sign in the video shows the lane is still open...Have a watch, have a read and make your own minds up...

