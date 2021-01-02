Two men arrested in connection with mysterious disappearance of cyclist Tony Parsons three years ago

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Tony Parsons, who set off from Fort William on a 104-mile charity ride on September 29, 2017 and hasn’t been seen since.

Parsons, from Tillicoultry near Stirling, planned to ride home from Fort William, having taken the train up earlier that day.

He was last seen when he left the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, which lies on the West Highland Way, north of Loch Lomond, at approximately 11.30pm, where he set off south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum.

Searches were carried out in the area by mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit, but neither Parsons nor his bike were ever found.

In October 2020, Parsons’ family again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

His son, Mike, said: “None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

“As a result my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

"As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here.

"I would ask that if you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police as it may help to provide us the help and answers we're looking for."

The Press and Journal reports that two 29-year-olds were arrested on December 30 and subsequently released pending further inquiries.

The case is still being treated as a missing person inquiry.

A large police and forensic presence has been reported at a farm in the area where Parsons was last seen.