Cyclist blasts “childish” motorist who left “polite notice” claiming parked bike was “restricting parking for residents”; A-list reaction to Cav’s retirement; Lance Armstrong and Jonathan Vaughters’ Twitter spat rumbles on + more on the live blog

An interesting bike-adjacent story here from our friends over at ebiketips, who have reported on a study carried out by the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which concluded that mandating lower speeds for e-scooters may result in more users riding on pavements.

Comparing rider behaviour in Austin, Texas, which caps shared e-scooter speeds at 20mph, and Washington DC, where the maximum is 10mph, the researchers found that in both cities e-scooter riders “overwhelmingly” rode in bike lanes where they were available.

However, where there were no bike lanes, DC riders were 44 percent more likely than Austin riders to choose to ride on the pavement.

