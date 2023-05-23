Cyclist blasts “childish” motorist who left “polite notice” claiming parked bike was “restricting parking for residents”; A-list reaction to Cav’s retirement; Lance Armstrong and Jonathan Vaughters’ Twitter spat rumbles on + more on the live blog

Ah, the “polite notice”, just the thing you want to find attached to your bike…
Well, that was the sight which greeted Scottish cyclist Alan Gordon as he made his way back to his parked bike, locked to a roadside railing, in the Edinburgh suburb of Colinton last night, after attending a volunteer start-up session for the area’s new tool library:
“Parking your bike here is restricting parking for residents (tricky on the best of days),” the polite notice read. “Please consider us. TY.”
As avid readers of the live blog – and our ongoing fascination with bike hangar debates – will know, the issues around parking spaces, and in particular the imagined (or otherwise) hierarchy of car and bike parking, can stir up some strong emotions.
> Subsidise bike hangar costs by raising car parking charges, says councillor – but opponent warns move would “pit drivers against cyclists”
So, I think it’s fair to say that Alan, who pointed out that there is a “serious lack of secure bike parking in Colinton”, wasn’t too pleased with the resident’s note.
“If another car had been parked there, I doubt a note would have been left on that. Childish stuff,” he tweeted last night.
To underline his point, he also posted an image from Street View which shows the contentious spot he was blocking… filled at the time the Google van passed with bins and a parked motorbike (“which are clearly fine,” noted Alan.)
“How do you go about requesting some secure on road bike parking in Colinton anyway, so I can access the local businesses without upsetting local people?” he asked.
However, while some cyclists responded to Alan’s tweet by agreeing that the note smacked of “motorist entitlement”, others pointed out that the whole thing may have simply been a case of a resident being “very possessive” over their parking space, regardless of the type of vehicle parked in it.
What do you reckon? Was Alan’s note a classic case of driver entitlement and exceptionalism, or just the result of a concerned local who had to park a bit further down the road?
