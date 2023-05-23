Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Cyclist blasts “childish” motorist who left “polite notice” claiming parked bike was “restricting parking for residents”; A-list reaction to Cav’s retirement; Lance Armstrong and Jonathan Vaughters’ Twitter spat rumbles on + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, the Giro d’Italia is set to (finally) erupt in the mountains today, and Ryan Mallon’s back with all your latest cycling news and views – if he can remember how this whole live blog thing works…
Tue, May 23, 2023 09:55
7
Resident leaves notice for cyclist parking bike in residential area (Alan Gordon, Twitter)
11:23
Lime e-scooter riders in Paris (copyright Simon MacMichael)-01
Imposing slower e-scooter speeds may encourage more pavement riding, study finds

An interesting bike-adjacent story here from our friends over at ebiketips, who have reported on a study carried out by the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which concluded that mandating lower speeds for e-scooters may result in more users riding on pavements.

Comparing rider behaviour in Austin, Texas, which caps shared e-scooter speeds at 20mph, and Washington DC, where the maximum is 10mph, the researchers found that in both cities e-scooter riders “overwhelmingly” rode in bike lanes where they were available.

However, where there were no bike lanes, DC riders were 44 percent more likely than Austin riders to choose to ride on the pavement.

Read more here: > Imposing slower e-scooter speeds may encourage more pavement riding, study finds

10:56
Snakes on a hairpin

On a day the Giro d’Italia peloton can finally bask in some sunshine and lovely warm weather (and the small matter of four whacking great Alpine brutes) after two of the grimmest weeks of grand tour racing we’ve ever seen, they now have to deal with a bloomin’ snake on the descent of the Passo di Santa Barbara.

Yep, you’ve read that right. According to GCN’s Hannah Walker, there is an actual snake on the route (quick, someone call Sammy Jackson, I have a pitch for him).

As someone who once had to fetch a newspaper from his spokes during a race, let’s just say that Hannah’s report doesn’t fill me with too much confidence.

Though it could potentially lead to the first ever (and long overdue, if you ask me) I’m A Celebrity/Giro crossover – and Cycling Twitter was swiftly on hand to suggest a few potential participants:

How about Stefan King Cobra? I’ll get my coat… 

10:40
‘Left lads, I said left!’

The Giro breakaway here, taking a breather from the frenetic and superfast start to today’s potentially decisive mountain stage to entertain us with their best Sunday group ride impression:

Pros, eh? They’re just like us after all… 

10:12
Taxi driver warns CyclingMikey he will “end up needing the dentist” after challenging phone use
Taxi driver warns CyclingMikey he will "end up needing the dentist" (CyclingMikey/YouTube)

The cab driver was reported to the Metropolitan Police by the road safety campaigner and YouTuber, real name Mike van Erp, but avoided police prosecution due to staff dealing with an IT system change...

> Taxi driver warns CyclingMikey he will “end up needing the dentist” after challenging phone use

09:33
Lance Armstrong (via NBC)
Lance Armstrong and Jonathan Vaughters’ Twitter spat rumbles on…

The weekend’s humdinger of a heavyweight Twitter spat between Lance Armstrong, Jonathan Vaughters, and Thibaut Pinot – which erupted after the EF Education-EasyPost boss accused the French favourite of a lack of sportsmanship following his defeat at Crans Montana, prompting Big Tex to intervene in his own inimitable style – has continued to rumble on, much to the amusement of shocked onlookers and the general ignominy of those involved.

Last night, JV labelled Pinot – the darling of Cycling Twitter – a “bully superstar” for his treatment of EF’s Alex Cepeda during Friday’s tense stage…

… While his old ‘mate’ Armstrong, rather inevitably, turned the conversation back to his doping ban:

And Vaughters replied in kind, bickering like it’s 2012 all over again:

I better nip to the shops quick, I’m running out of popcorn…

08:56
A-list reaction to Cav’s retirement announcement

Forget all his fellow pros, or British Cycling, or Sky Sports’ weirdly outdated tribute footage, this is the reaction to Mark Cavendish’s retirement announcement that you really came to see…

Perhaps the Zoolander star (and apparent chairman of the Geraint Thomas fan club, judging by Stiller’s array of G-supporting tweets during this Giro) is simply angling for the lead role in the inevitable Cav biopic.

Robert De Niro as Patrick Lefevere, anyone?

08:09
“If another car had been parked there, I doubt a note would have been left”: Cyclist blasts “childish” motorist who left “polite notice” claiming parked bike was “restricting parking for residents”

Ah, the “polite notice”, just the thing you want to find attached to your bike…

Well, that was the sight which greeted Scottish cyclist Alan Gordon as he made his way back to his parked bike, locked to a roadside railing, in the Edinburgh suburb of Colinton last night, after attending a volunteer start-up session for the area’s new tool library:

“Parking your bike here is restricting parking for residents (tricky on the best of days),” the polite notice read. “Please consider us. TY.”

As avid readers of the live blog – and our ongoing fascination with bike hangar debates – will know, the issues around parking spaces, and in particular the imagined (or otherwise) hierarchy of car and bike parking, can stir up some strong emotions.

> Subsidise bike hangar costs by raising car parking charges, says councillor – but opponent warns move would “pit drivers against cyclists”

So, I think it’s fair to say that Alan, who pointed out that there is a “serious lack of secure bike parking in Colinton”, wasn’t too pleased with the resident’s note.

“If another car had been parked there, I doubt a note would have been left on that. Childish stuff,” he tweeted last night.

To underline his point, he also posted an image from Street View which shows the contentious spot he was blocking… filled at the time the Google van passed with bins and a parked motorbike (“which are clearly fine,” noted Alan.)

“How do you go about requesting some secure on road bike parking in Colinton anyway, so I can access the local businesses without upsetting local people?” he asked.

However, while some cyclists responded to Alan’s tweet by agreeing that the note smacked of “motorist entitlement”, others pointed out that the whole thing may have simply been a case of a resident being “very possessive” over their parking space, regardless of the type of vehicle parked in it.

What do you reckon? Was Alan’s note a classic case of driver entitlement and exceptionalism, or just the result of a concerned local who had to park a bit further down the road?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

