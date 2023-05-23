Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Retail
Cycling retailer ProBikeKit to be bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, reports suggestPBK Bike Travel Case - logo.jpg

Cycling retailer ProBikeKit to be bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, reports suggest

Ashley's high street sports empire already counts Evans Cycles and Sports Direct in its portfolio...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, May 23, 2023 15:29
3

ProBikeKit (PBK) looks set to continue trading as reports suggest Mike Ashley's Frasers Group is close to buying the online cycling retailer.

In April, PBK's owner THG (formerly The Hut Group) had announced the shutting down of its lifestyle division, citing "lossmaking", however now Sky News reports Frasers Group is "close" to buying the stock and intellectual property assets.

Sources told the news outlet that a deal could be finalised and announced as soon as by the end of the week, with the acquisition of PBK expected to be handled through Frasers' Evans Cycles subsidiary, bought by retail entrepreneur and former Newcastle United owner Ashley in 2018.

PBK was founded in 1998, producing and selling cycling accessories, components, clothing, tyres, and tubes, and supplies road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross kit in more than 80 countries.

ProBikeKit

In 2013, THG bought PBK, adding to its lifestyle division alongside brands such as Myprotein and Myvitamins. However, following a "strategic review" earlier this year, THG confirmed it was shutting down the division, putting 180 jobs at risk in Greater Manchester.

"Following a strategic review of our OnDemand division, as announced in THG’s trading update of 17 January 2023, we can confirm that we are proposing to discontinue operations in the OnDemand division across all sites. We are currently consulting with impacted colleagues and will take steps to minimise the number of redundancies," a spokesperson said.

"We are also consulting with certain colleagues in THG Studios where, following the closure of OnDemand, we expect associated workflow to reduce proportionately. THG is committed to supporting all affected colleagues and, where possible, we will endeavour to find colleagues alternate roles within the wider THG Group."

For the past few months PBK's website has been running a warehouse sale, however today's news suggests its time as part of the cycling retail scene is not done yet.

ProBikeKit
Mike Ashley
Frasers Group
PBK
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 