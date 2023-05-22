Support road.cc

Mark Cavendish confirms he will retire at end of season

"I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro d’Italia and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist"...
by Adwitiya Pal
Mon, May 22, 2023 13:16
0

Britain's legendary sprinter and former world champion Mark Cavendish has confirmed that he will retire from professional cycling at the end of this season. 

Speaking at his team Astana Qazaqstan's afternoon press conference on Giro d'Italia's rest day, Cavendish announced that his decision comes at the "perfect time", after yesterday's reports about his retirement were confirmed.

"I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre [of Giro] so far, so I feel that it's the perfect opportunity to say with absolute joy in my heart that this will be my final Giro d'Italia, and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist," he said.

"Right now there is no need to talk about my short and long-term plans, I'll always be a cyclist, that's for sure, but for this final period I'd like to just enjoy doing what has made me happy for the last 25 years. And that's simply to race". 

More to follow...

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

