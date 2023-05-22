Mark Cavendish confirms he will retire at end of season

Britain's legendary sprinter and former world champion Mark Cavendish has confirmed that he will retire from professional cycling at the end of this season.

Speaking at his team Astana Qazaqstan's afternoon press conference on Giro d'Italia's rest day, Cavendish announced that his decision comes at the "perfect time", after yesterday's reports about his retirement were confirmed.

"I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre [of Giro] so far, so I feel that it's the perfect opportunity to say with absolute joy in my heart that this will be my final Giro d'Italia, and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist," he said.

"Right now there is no need to talk about my short and long-term plans, I'll always be a cyclist, that's for sure, but for this final period I'd like to just enjoy doing what has made me happy for the last 25 years. And that's simply to race".

