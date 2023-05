Cyclist "made the mistake of ordering bike components from the EU"... left with £50 of customs charges; Jumbo-Visma Twitter account hacked — crypto adverts galore; Giro mountain stage shortened due to weather + more on the live blog

CPA riders union president Adam Hansen needs to respect the Giro's microphones a bit more... stop dropping 'em...

Here's his statement on events which led to stage 13 being shortened...

To provide clarity from the riders' perspective, the weather conditions experienced during this year's Giro have been among the most intense. In response, the riders held a vote last night to invoke the extreme weather protocol. According to the regulations, which outline freezing rain as point 1 and extreme temperatures as point 4 during certain parts of today's route, the riders agreed to vote.

If the majority surpassed 80 per cent, the remaining riders would follow and respect the majority decision, which implementing the extreme weather protocol and executing point 3: "change of route." The voting process was conducted anonymously, with over 90 per cent of the riders in favour. I and the CPA support their decision.

If anyone disagrees with their choice, I will wear the cost. So send your criticism to me, not the riders. The riders are the heroes of this sport, and I believe they should focus solely on their racing rather than being subjected to negative remarks.

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Giro organisation for recognising the need for change and understanding the riders' perspective. The extreme weather conditions experienced this year are beyond anyone's control, and the riders are grateful for the support of the RCS, volunteers, and fans. They will do their best to put on a show for the world to watch!